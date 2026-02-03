Wisconsin Man Reunites With Dog After a Long Wait of 4 Years

A man from Wisconsin showed what it means to be a pet parent after he drove 16 hours to reunite with his dog. Leovigildo Ramirez, who lost his dog four years ago, went cross-country despite hazardous conditions to bring her home.

Parts of the East Coast have been hit by a major winter storm, bringing snow and rain to Philadelphia. However, that did not deter Ramirez from getting to Cipi, his furry friend whom he lost in 2021.

People magazine spoke to the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) and reported details surrounding the dramatic reunion.

Ramirez previously lived in Philadelphia, where he worked as a shipyard welder with his wife and Cipi. One summer, Cipi ran away while the family was unloading groceries at a hotel where they were temporarily staying.

The Philadelphia Police Department later found Cipi in Southwest Philadelphia, not far from the hotel she once called home. The shelter revealed, “Based on her location, it is believed that someone may have found her years ago and kept her without ever checking for a microchip.”

Wisconsin Man Drives Through Winter Storm to Reunite With the Dog He Lost 4 Years Ago https://t.co/jNSkk5YZOp — People (@people) February 3, 2026

Thankfully, Cipi had her microchip intact, and Ramirez stayed updated on it even years after leaving the area. Now reunited, the two are setting an example for dog lovers while showcasing the importance of a microchip.

Mikayla Allen of ACCT Philly told People, “Stories like Cipi’s are exactly why microchips matter.” Many consider a microchip to be one of the best ways to locate a lost dog.

Allen further emphasised, “A collar can fall off or get caught on something, and even AirTags can be lost, especially if a dog’s collar gets snagged on a fence or bush.” But, on the other hand, “A microchip is permanent. It’s a pet’s voice when they’re lost and can be the reason families are reunited after years apart.”

ACCT Philly is the largest animal care organisation in Philadelphia and one of the largest in the country. It handles nearly 18,000 animals, including cats, dogs, reptiles, and birds.

According to its official website, “ACCT Philly’s mission is to provide shelter, care and life-saving efforts for homeless, abandoned, and abused animals and protect the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Philadelphia, providing a benefit to all of the citizens of the City regardless of race or economic status.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ACCT Philly (@acctphilly)

Cipi is not the only one the organisation has helped reunite with her family. They frequently post about all the pets that would love a forever home on their social media handles across all platforms.

Ramirez and Cipi’s story is inspiring because it shows that nothing, not years of separation or a heavy storm, can disrupt true love. Their reunion also gives hope to everyone who has once lost their pets.