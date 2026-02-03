Winter Storm Miracle — Wisconsin Man Drove 16 Hours to Reunite with Lost Dog in Philadelphia

A Wisconsin man has finally found his lost dog, Cipi, who disappeared four years ago. It wasn’t an easy journey, as he had to drive through harsh winter snow for 16 hours from Wisconsin to Philadelphia to reunite with his dog.

Representatives of the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly) shared the story exclusively with People. The Wisconsin man, Leovigildo Ramirez, lived through a pet parent’s worst nightmare: losing a dog.

Before moving to Wisconsin, Ramirez and his wife were staying at an extended-stay hotel near Philadelphia International Airport. The family was unloading groceries when Cipi excitedly ran away. They spent hours searching for the dog but were unable to find her. There was one glimmer of hope that eventually led to the rescue – her microchip.

An ACCT spokesperson suggested that Cipi may have been temporarily fostered by a family that did not check her for a microchip. The chip implanted in Cipi’s head played a crucial role in the reunion, which came 16 hours of travel and four years after she went missing.

Reports revealed that the dog was discovered as a stray by local authorities in Southwest Philadelphia. Once the microchip identified Cipi’s rightful owner, police wasted no time notifying Ramirez.

With a powerful winter storm battering the East Coast—bringing blizzards and freezing temperatures capable of putting lives at risk—Ramirez did not hesitate. Instead of waiting for the storm to pass, he chose to drive through snow and icy roads to reunite with his beloved pet.

PennDOT and Philadelphia Department of Streets are working hard plowing to keep highways and roads passable. Please avoid unnecessary travel so they have room to safely work. If traveling, use caution and give yourself at least 6 car lengths behind snow response equipment. pic.twitter.com/yATOdEnJqV — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) January 25, 2026

Ramirez said the long and potentially dangerous journey was “worth it.” He highlighted the deep bond of friendship and companionship between himself and Cipi, saying she was his best friend.

The now-viral video captured the emotional reunion between Ramirez and Cipi. Though he appeared slightly exhausted from the long drive, Ramirez’s face lit up as soon as he saw her. The feeling was mutual, as Cipi could not stop wagging her tail upon seeing her buddy after years apart.

From lovingly nudging his leg to giving him kisses and cuddling close, it was a tear-jerking reunion. After reuniting, Cipi appeared more than ready to head home to the rest of her family.

Ramirez revealed that, due to safety concerns, he and Cipi stayed at a local hotel before driving back to Wisconsin. The return journey took two days because of severe weather that left roads snow-covered and icy.

ACCT’s Mikayla Allen commented on the importance of microchips in reference to Cipi’s story. The spokesperson noted that a pet’s collar can easily fall off or become damaged. However, a microchip is permanent, as it is implanted in the pet’s body and intended for situations such as these.

Reflecting on the reunion, Allen said, “It’s a pet’s voice when they’re lost and can be the reason families are reunited after years apart.” After not having Cipi around for four years, it appears unlikely that Ramirez will let her out of his sight anytime soon following the joyful reunion.