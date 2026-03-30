18-Year-Old Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Turns On-Stage Mishap Into Viral Moment, Internet Applauds

It is said that whatever happens in Thailand stays in Thailand, except when it’s a beauty pageant and thousands are watching you! While we cannot control certain circumstances in life, despite precautions, we can choose how to handle and react to any mishap.

A contestant at the Miss Grand Thailand pageant experienced an unexpected mishap on stage that quickly turned into a memorable viral moment.

During the preliminary round held on March 25 in Bangkok, 18-year-old Kamolwan Chanago had her veneers come loose while introducing herself to the judges and the audience. She was speaking on the mike when the laminates loosened, and she briefly stepped away from the camera to adjust them.

According to E! News, despite the incident, Kamolwan Chanago continued to walk the stage with confidence. She was one of 77 contestants competing for the Miss Grand Thailand title.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, a spokesperson for Miss Grand International described the incident as minor and unexpected, praising Chanago for handling it with confidence and grace as she received appreciation from the judges and the audience.

SMILE THROUGH: A beauty pageant contestant in Thailand suffered a viral mishap when her veneers suddenly began to fall out of her mouth as she was introducing herself on stage. The 18-year-old contestant was praised for not letting the incident derail her performance and… pic.twitter.com/21McIqKv3u — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 29, 2026

During her on-stage introduction, Kamolwan Chanago experienced a minor yet unexpected incident when her veneer teeth became dislodged.

Officials later stated, “She handled the situation with professionalism and composure, and the event continued smoothly without disruption. We are proud of her confidence and stage presence throughout the competition.”

Spectators were equally impressed. One attendee remarked that she handled the situation better than most people manage everyday mishaps, calling it one of the most “iconic” pageant moments. Meanwhile, users on X also expressed support for the 18-year-old contestant.

“Congratulations on her composure,” one user wrote. Another added humorously, “Remember the funny song, ‘Has anyone seen my teeth?’” A third commented, “A teen with veneers… did she snack on rocks her whole life?”

According to Fox News, Kamolwan Chanago addressed the backlash by acknowledging that public figures will inevitably face differing opinions. She said that while criticism is unavoidable, she chooses to focus on the support she receives rather than the negativity.

Meanwhile, Pattama Jitsawat of Chonburi was crowned Miss Grand Thailand on March 28, 2026, at MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall in Bangkok.

One user on X praised Chanago’s response, writing, “Kamolwan Chanago didn’t win Miss Grand Thailand 2026—the crown went to Pattama Jitsawat from Chonburi. Still, she earned huge praise for her quick recovery and poise during the prelims mishap.”

Kamolwan Chanago didn’t win Miss Grand Thailand 2026. The crown went to Patthama Jitsawat from Chonburi yesterday. She still earned huge praise for her quick recovery and poise during the prelims mishap. — MA (@blackntblank) March 29, 2026

Another user criticized the contest, saying, “This is a plastic doll contest. No real flesh and bone. Just empty soul and a shiny shell”.

According to The Associated Press, Chonburi will represent at the Miss Grand International 2026, which is scheduled to be held in October 2026 in India.

Many celebrities, including actors, musicians, and sportsmen, choose ultra thin veneers to enhance their smiles and boost their confidence. Unlike traditional braces and other dental procedures, veneers are lightweight and discreet. Many individuals in the visual media use them to enhance their smiles.