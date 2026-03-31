15-Year-Old Shoots Teacher at School, Then Turns Gun on Himself

Trigger Warning: The article mentions details of gun violence and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

A Texas student shot his female teacher before turning the gun on himself on Monday morning, according to the New York Post. Authorities said at a news conference that the 15-year-old student died by suicide.

Both the teacher and the student were from Hill Country College Preparatory High School, a prestigious institution situated in Comal County, Texas.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook, according to KSAT-TV, “The teacher who was shot this morning remains hospitalized. At this time, there is no update on her condition. This investigation is ongoing. We continue to keep everyone affected in our thoughts and will share confirmed updates as they become available.”

🚨 BREAKING:

This morning around 8:20 a.m. during classes at Hill Country College Preparatory High School in Bulverde, Texas, a 15-year-old male student shot a female teacher before turning the gun on himself in a self-inflicted wound. The student died at the scene. The teacher… pic.twitter.com/FfwiPA0pKV — Arkadalo ® (@Arkadalo) March 30, 2026

They confirmed that there were no active shooters on the loose, writing, “There is NOT an active shooter situation on the Hill Country College Preparatory High School campus.”

Investigators have yet to establish a motive behind the shooting, said Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds. He said, “We’re trying to collect as much information as we can from witnesses,” as reported by The Associated Press.

According to the outlet, one student told KSAT-TV that they heard loud bangs, likely gunshots. The sound came from the second floor, after which they heard screaming.

Another student said they heard five shots, following which their teacher ushered them into a classroom.

After this, the students were evacuated and transported to a nearby middle school. From there, parents picked up their children.

Principal Julie Wiley issued a letter to parents stating, “Students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained,” as reported by KSAT.

Reynolds also said officers are trying to find out where the firearm came from. He added, “What happened today is something no community ever wants to face, but we prepare for something that we hope never occurs.”

A parent told KSAT about the fear this incident could cause in her daughter. “For one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Jesse Lopez said.

Latest on shooting at Hill Country College prep in Bulverde. Sheriff says kids were moved to a middle school to be reunited with their parents. Guess who showed up: The shooter’s family! pic.twitter.com/ygqu05XCPd — Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) March 30, 2026

Hill Country College Preparatory High School has a fairly small campus with roughly 250 students. It focuses on academics and prepares students for college.

The school’s curriculum focuses on STEAM, as reported by The Associated Press.

In a statement on the school’s website, Wiley said:

“To allow time for our families and staff to process and begin healing, we will not have school tomorrow, Tuesday, March 31. Counselors will be available to students and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Mamman Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde.”

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know may be in crisis, support is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. International helplines can be found at findahelpline.com.