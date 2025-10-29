$1,400 Coming Your Way? — What’s Really Going On With the November IRS Payout

As online rumors swirl about a new round of IRS direct deposit stimulus checks, many Americans are wondering if a $1,400 payment can hit their bank accounts this November. With inflation still affecting their household budgets, searches for “IRS refund status” and “Trump stimulus 2025” have increased across the internet.

Unfortunately, many federal officers have confirmed that no new national stimulus checks have been scheduled for the month of November 2025. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued a statement that all three rounds of COVID-era Economic Impact Payments have been distributed already. The last one was the $1,400 payment that was sent in 2021. The window to claim those payments closed on April 15, 2025.

Still, discussions around potential relief have been going on. Senator Josh Hawley’s proposed American Worker Rebate Act, as per which amounts between $600 and $2,400 would be provided to every family. However, the Act has not been passed by Congress yet. Similarly, President Donald Trump’s “DOGE dividend” of up to $5,000 never entered people’s accounts and remains a rumor. At the same time, no official proposal or legislative action has been taken regarding it.

🚨Elon Musk says he & the President Trump will be discussing a “DOGE dividend,” which will be a tax refund sent to EVERY taxpayer. This will be based exclusively on the portion of total savings delivered by DOGE. pic.twitter.com/Ew9FDacLRI — Red Line News (@RedLineNewsUSA) February 18, 2025

While average Americans are waiting to receive these amounts, scammers are taking advantage of the public confusion. There has been a spike in fake texts and emails posing as the IRS and promising “pending deposits.” The IRS has recently issued a statement asking citizens to be cautious and check if the emails regarding legitimate updates have been sent from the official website.

Even though there are no federal payments coming, many states have started offering their own programs to help residents deal with rising costs.

New Jersey’s ANCHOR Program: Up to $1,750 for senior homeowners, $1,500 for younger homeowners, and up to $700 for renters. Applications are open through October 31, 2025.

Up to $1,750 for senior homeowners, $1,500 for younger homeowners, and up to $700 for renters. Applications are open through October 31, 2025. Virginia Tax Rebates: Residents who filed 2024 state income taxes can receive up to $200 individually or $400 jointly this fall.

Residents who filed 2024 state income taxes can receive up to $200 individually or $400 jointly this fall. Colorado TABOR Refunds: Payments ranging from $177 to $1,130 will be sent out starting late November, based on income and filing status.

Payments ranging from $177 to $1,130 will be sent out starting late November, based on income and filing status. Georgia Rebates: Automatic rebates for taxpayers, $250 for singles, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for married couples.

Automatic rebates for taxpayers, $250 for singles, $375 for heads of household, and $500 for married couples. Pennsylvania and others: Offering property tax and rent rebates based on income.

Hence, while talk of a new $1,400 federal check is untrue, several states are now taking a step with smaller, but targeted programs. To avoid scams and false information, residents have been requested to verify eligibility directly through official state tax portals.