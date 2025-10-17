No More IRS or Taxes? GOP Congressman Davidson Pushes Radical Move to Eliminate the Agency Entirely

GOP representatives have been asking for the abolition of the IRS ever since Trump took office in January. Right from the days of mass firing under Elon Musk and his DOGE team, till recently, when Donald Trump froze the functioning of the IRS for 90 days, the GOP has emphasized that the it is an outdated agency.

Representative Warren Davidson (R–Ohio) has again called for the complete abolition. He has argued that the agency has become a political weapon and should be demolished entirely.

The federal income tax was established in 1913 under the 16th Amendment. Davidson claimed that he supports repealing the amendment, a move that would effectively eliminate the IRS’s constitutional foundation.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump plan to FREEZE the IRS for 90 days to find fraud in addition to FIRING 45,000 IRS Agents. Give me a Thumbs Up 👍, If you support this plan!! pic.twitter.com/meQa82WnO3 — Elephant Signal 🐘🇺🇸 (@ElephantSignal) September 22, 2025

“I’m rooting for the IRS to go away,” Davidson said. He added that he has already introduced legislation aimed at repealing the amendment.

“We should not have a system that’s so easily weaponized against the American people.”

Representative Warren Davidson is a member of the House Freedom Caucus. He has claimed the IRS is no longer serving its original purpose of collecting revenue and has strayed far beyond. He also said, now it is being used as a tool for political intimidation.

He pointed to past controversies, during the Obama era, where the agency was targeting conservative nonprofit groups. He presented these cases as evidence against the agency and claimed that the agency can be used for partisan purposes.

“This is about freedom and privacy,” he said. “Americans should not have to fear their own government.”

The Ohio congressman’s remarks have come up amid growing criticism from some Republicans. So far, these statements have come only from republican party members who have argued that the agency wields excessive power and operates with insufficient accountability.

It’s a massive invasion of privacy for the IRS to collect all the information that it does. Repeal the 16th Amendment. Close the IRS. Less government = more freedom pic.twitter.com/2XO049kIpe — Rep. Warren Davidson (@Rep_Davidson) October 16, 2025

Davidson’s proposal is set to face severe political and practical hurdles. It is not a small step to repeal a constitutional amendment, and it requires a two-thirds majority in both the House and Senate. Aside from this, there has to be ratification by three-fourths of state legislatures. This is almost impossible as the political climate currently is highly divided, and this proposal is coming only from MAGA republicans.

There are many fiscal conservatives who have been hesitant to support the total elimination of the IRS. They have warned that abolishing the IRS completely could cripple the federal government. The government won’t be able to collect revenue or fund essential services such as defence and Medicare.

Critics have argued that reforming the agency is a legitimate concern; however, dismantling the agency completely could create chaos in tax collection. It could also lead to a budgetary crisis.

Still, Davidson’s remarks resonate with a populist base. People who support this have long been frustrated by perceptions of federal overreach and political bias.

The idea of “abolishing the IRS” has long been a rallying cry among libertarian and anti-establishment conservatives. Though Davidson’s comments will definitely help him gain visibility within that faction of the Republican Party.