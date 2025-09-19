IRS Still Sending Out Tax Refunds in September 2025 – Here’s Why It’s Delayed

2025 Tax season is still going on even though it started in January 2025. There are thousands of Americans who are still waiting for their IRS tax refunds.

While many of these taxpayers will receive their refunds in September, many will get them in October. There are a few reasons why there is a delay in the refunds, and it is given below, and one can also find out what they should do in such a situation.

There are a few groups of taxpayers who are more likely to see the delay. These may include,

People who filed their tax returns late. For people whose filing dates were extend to the April deadline and those who have used the extension can also see delays in their refunds.

If someone has submitted their tax filings via mail, there can be a delay in the refunds as it might take 6–8 weeks for processing.

There are few people who file amended returns using IRS Form 1040-X

. These forms are used to correct mistakes or add missing information. According to the IRS, amended returns often take longer. The waiting period can go as long as 16 weeks and sometimes longer. Many times, there are people whose tax filings get flagged for verification. There could be a few concerns with identity or other frauds. These verification steps include mailing letters and waiting for responses can add months to the process.

There are some common reasons for refunds to be delayed. These can include:

Paper filing is one of the common reasons for refunds to be delayed. Paper returns require manual processing, which usually takes much longer. E-filings are quicker. These include direct deposits, which are also processed faster. This is usually done within 21 days.

Errors or omissions on the tax return often trigger manual reviews, which can cause delays in the process. These errors or omissions include incorrect Social Security numbers, misspellings, arithmetical errors, missing signatures, or mismatches in numbers reported by you.

The IRS has warned taxpayers that several people have been claiming certain credits that they are not eligible for, under the influence of social media. Such claims can cause delays as they could be rejected initially.

Claiming credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) can also trigger manual reviews. Filings with wrong credit claims are often put on hold for fraud prevention. Refunds for these are then placed on hold.

Refunds are also delayed if there are problems with direct deposit information. Issues like wrong bank account numbers, etc, can cause the IRS to cancel electronic deposits and issue a check by mail.

IRS claims that most refunds for correctly e-filed returns and direct deposit should usually arrive in 21 days. However, if there are any issues, the refunds may take time. In case of confusion, taxpayers should show some patience . They can also check the status on the “Where’s My Refund?” tool on IRS.gov.

However, if anyone has filed an amended, there is a separate tool- “Where’s My Amended Return?”

Those who are still waiting for their refunds can follow these steps to get more information.

Make sure all your bank details and information related to direct deposit are accurate. Even small mistakes can cause delays in refunds.

One must be sure that while filing, you have included all the forms, and details like names and Social security number are all correct.

Confirm that all the required documents have been signed.

Even though many refunds are processed quickly, these delays are part of existing IRS verification and processing rules. If you’re stuck waiting, it is always better to know why and how it can be resolved.

The IRS offers a few tools to help taxpayers.