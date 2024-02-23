1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Thinning Face After Weight Loss As Romance With New Partner Soars

Tammy Slaton reportedly began dating Andrea, her newfound love, months after her late husband Caleb Willingham's untimely death, and the two struck up a connection. Apart from these big changes going on in her life, Tammy is also revealing a weight loss 'miracle' for her fans. As reported by The Sun, Tammy posted a little video of herself using filters on TikTok. With her slender face on show, Tammy, who was wearing glasses and a red top, gave a little grin at the beginning of the video.

According to a source close to the TLC personality—who identifies as pansexual—Tammy met Andrea shortly after Caleb's burial in July of last year and is still "dating the same girl". Tammy was connected to a young online TikToker named Greg Morgan before meeting Andrea. A close source of the 1000-lb Sisters star at the time told The Sun, "Tammy met Greg on one of the apps, and they immediately hit it off. They've been seeing each other for about a month now. He's come to see her a handful of times. He takes a six-hour bus from Indianapolis to visit her in Kentucky." Another source revealed, "They've been talking regularly and they seem to like each other, but they are trying to figure out when he'll visit again because things get tough around her filming schedule."

Tammy's life has seen several highs and lows throughout the last two years. She still uses social media to flaunt her newly found confidence, however. She shared close-up photos of her weight-loss progress and post-surgery appearance in 2024. Her fresh cosmetics and fashion taste have won her admirers. Her most recent picture dates back to January, when she donned a costume inspired by Hocus Pocus' The Sanderson Sisters. The 1000-lb Sisters cast member wore a distinctive black dress and jacket that emphasized her jawline, shoulder lines, and smaller upper torso. In December 2023, Tammy appeared like a biker, as she dressed up in all leather. She wore different rings, Nike leggings, and a leather jacket. In addition, the reality TV actress had a chic short hairdo that accentuated her facial contours. Tammy grinned for the cameras, demonstrating her improved health and appearance.

In 2020, Tammy began her career on reality TV. Alongside her sister Amy Slaton, she made her television debut to motivate viewers with her weight reduction. Sadly, Tammy was unable to accomplish her original goals. Both Tammy's weight loss and her battle with food addiction were difficult. Even worse, Tammy was forced to watch helplessly while her sister succeeded in her endeavors. Tammy weighed about 700 pounds in 2021. She had a serious health scare, which made her more aware of her health than she had previously been. During season four of 1000-lb Sisters, she decided to better herself. Tammy entered an Ohio treatment facility, where she had weight-loss surgery in addition to drastically reducing her body weight.