'1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shows Off Her Comparatively Thinner Face After Her Weight Reduction

Tammy Slaton is sucking the life force out of existence with her improved mobility and upbeat attitude. She is having a great time dancing on TikTok, dressing up as Hello Kitty and Disney characters, and generally living up to her fame. As reported by The Sun, Tammy posted a new video on TikTok on Saturday that featured her weight reduction. In the video, the reality star—wearing eyeglasses and a plunging white t-shirt—was seen up close, staring at the camera.

Tammy's face was much smaller following the treatment, making her weight reduction visible in the picture. The 37-year-old 1000-Lb. Sisters actress shared an old TikTok video of herself last week, before her weight loss of almost 400 pounds. She combined a recent video of herself grinning and displaying a vacation picture from three months ago—the last time she went to Disney World—with a flashback footage.

Slaton is seen in the picture smiling at the theme park with her siblings Amy Slaton and Chris while sporting Minnie Mouse ears. Slaton made another TikTok video last month in response to a fan who questioned how her quality of life had altered after shedding more than 440 pounds.

Tammy acknowledged that her improved mood and increased ability to enjoy life had affected not just how she treats herself but also other people. She said in the video, "I just came back from Disney World and I actually got on rides! And I rode in a hot air balloon. I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this two years ago. I guess you can say I’m bragging a bit about myself but I’m not trying to. I’m just giving myself a pat on the back for achieving something. Getting the weight off and living….I can finally say I’m living life. I value life now where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I'm just going with it. Life throws me a curve ball and I just do my best to jump over the hurdle…well, let’s face it. I’m not jumping nowhere."

Not only has Slaton shed enough weight to be able to ride Disney rides and ride in a hot air balloon, but this season of 1000-Lb. Sisters also filmed Slaton reaching other significant milestones. Without the need for a seatbelt extender, Slaton was able to take a seat in the front seat of the vehicle. On a family trip to Pensacola, Florida, she also had her first flight and her first beach visit.

Slaton spoke to People in December about these and other achievements after her weight loss of 440 pounds, which was less than her peak weight of 725 pounds. She said, "One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people. But for me it was huge."