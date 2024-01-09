In the latest episode of TLC's reality show, 1000-lb Sisters, Tammy Slaton drops a bombshell, revealing there's "a slight chance I might be pregnant." The revelation comes as she shares her "weird" cravings for water, leaving viewers intrigued and her sister Amy and the doctor stunned.

Tammy, who has shed over 400 pounds, expresses her belief that she could be expecting, attributing the suspicion to her recent unusual cravings. During a visit to her OB/GYN with sister Amy Slaton, the doctor inquires about Tammy's last menstrual cycle, to which Tammy responds with uncertainty, stating, "There could be a slight chance I might be pregnant now." She discloses her newfound desire for water, emphasizing, "I’ve been craving weird things that I’m not normally craving. Like water. I’m craving water."

The revelation is met with a brief silence from her sister and doctor, who later express skepticism, considering the logistical challenge as Tammy's husband lives in a different state. In a candid moment, sister Amy dismisses the possibility, exclaiming, "B***h, you ain’t pregnant—you're thirsty. You’re just thirsty, b***h. Go drink you some water," as per The Mirror. The circumstances surrounding Tammy's personal life add a layer of complexity to her situation. Her husband, Caleb Willingham, passed away last year in June, leaving her devastated. The couple, who wed in 2022 after meeting in an Ohio food rehabilitation center, faced a tragic turn of events with Willingham's untimely demise. Tammy recounts the heart-wrenching experience of learning about her husband's passing via text just 20 minutes after being informed of his deteriorating health.

Dr. Cindy Basinski, a board-certified OB/GYN, discusses Tammy's decision to see if she can conceive. The conversation takes a lighthearted turn when Amy humorously questions the permanence of Tammy's long-standing IUD, suggesting it might have developed a permanent residence. Dr. Basinski highlights potential health issues related to the extended use of the IUD, especially if Tammy decides to pursue pregnancy.

Tammy's candidness continues as she admits to never seeking the removal of the IUD due to her weight concerns. The doctor further probes into Tammy's sexual activity with her husband, Caleb, to which Tammy responds with a timid shake of her head. In a witty comeback, Tammy asserts her capabilities, saying, "I know being bigger has disadvantages with sex, but I can do anything if I put my mind to it. I’m handi-capable, not handicapped," reports Yahoo News.

The episode unfolds with a suspenseful moment when Tammy, prompted by Dr. Basinski, contemplates the last time she had her period. With a hint of uncertainty. As both the doctor and Amy exchanged puzzled glances, the drama unfolded, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the next episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which is set to air on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

