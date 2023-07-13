Tammy Slaton's Fans Fear a 'Relapse Episode' After Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham's Sudden Death

1000-Lb. Sisters star, Tammy Slaton is in deep pain over the recent sudden loss of her estranged husband, Caleb Willingham. The TLC star shared the heart-breaking news while also requesting for privacy from her fans during these difficult times: "When I met Caleb, he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.” However, fans are worried that the terrible news might trigger a relapse and affect the incredible progress that Slaton has made on her health so far, reports The U.S. Sun.

Fans shared heartfelt condolences and also displayed their concern for the reality star's health. "This is so sad, I hope Tammy and Caleb’s family are all doing ok, thinking of them. rip caleb," one fan wrote. A second fan expressed anguish: "I hope the terrible news doesn’t trigger a relapse for Tammy." A third fan added, "I hope it keeps her on the right path." And a fourth fan penned, "RIP Caleb. I really hope this doesn't make Tammy slip back. She seems to really be doing good. Too bad he never could get the surgery."

A fifth fan considered the "possible cause of the couple's recent separation" and said, "I know that they were separated, but I still feel pretty awful for Tammy. It sounds like she only split from him because he was a bad influence on her diet. That couldn’t have been an easy decision for her to make."

The U.S. Sun had revealed in May that the couple were heading for divorce and Slaton was in the process of filing for it at the time of Willingham's sudden passing. The TV personality decided to split up with Willingham because of his unhealthy ways. It was revealed that Willingham had been slacking on his diet and gaining pounds which did not match with Slaton's impressive progress. An insider had revealed back then, "Tammy has her legal team lined up and is ready to file for divorce. They split up because Caleb hasn't been following his diet in rehab." The insider also added, "He has gained 30 lbs. and hasn't been working his program."

Slaton has showcased vast improvements in her health and has been sharing her fitness journey with her fans on a regular basis. In November 2022, Slaton underwent a major life-changing surgery. She lost over 300 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgery in Lexington, Kentucky, reports The U.S. Sun. A close source had then revealed, "Monitoring Tammy and making sure she's staying on her diet after the surgery. She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn't rejected her medications."

The 1000-lb. Sisters star rocked a floral dress recently in a stunning Instagram post last month and shared a full-body mirror selfie showing off a slimmer figure. She was once again seen without her oxygen tube and wheelchair. According to ETOnline, fans hailed the improvement saying, "Where did Tammy go? You look incredible!" Another fan added, "So proud of you. I had rny may 2022. I’ve lost 150 pounds. Just like you my weight almost killed me a few times. Your strength has inspired & given me so much hope. Love you girl!"

