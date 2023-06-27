‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Reveals Diet Secret After Losing Almost 100 Pounds

Janelle Brown, the TLC star of the famous reality show Sister Wives, has revealed a surprisingly simple diet tip, after losing seven stone thanks to it. The 54-year-old, who rose to stardom after marrying Kody Brown and appearing as a regular on the TLC program, has reportedly been focusing on her health lately.

According to Mirror, the celebrity has lost more than seven stone, or about 100 pounds since starting her lifestyle shift and using her Plexus wellness products.

On Thursday, Janelle decided to reveal some of her nutrition secrets to her Instagram followers. Janelle posted pictures of the cuisine that she has been consuming lately on her Instagram Stories and bragged about how well she cooks. She joined the air fryer craze and posted a photo of some asparagus frying in her dependable air fryer. Janelle added in the caption, "Roasted asparagus in the air fryer. Oh my word why have I not done this sooner? I roast lots of other veggies. So easy and just the right crisp."

Janelle Brown publicly discussed her weight loss journey earlier this year on social media. Opening up to her fans, she wrote, "This health journey I’ve been on has been incredible. The results weren't overnight and I'm okay with that. It's all about slow and steady that wins the race."

One year after Janelle's former sister-wife Christine Brown ended her union with the Brown patriarch, Janelle, and Kody also divorced. When his second spouse, Meri Brown, 52, eventually did the same, Kody was left with just his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, 44. Since her separation, Janelle has been prioritizing her fitness and health more than in previous years.

The U.S. Sun revealed in November that Janelle had already shrunk to half her former size. An insider shared, "Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same. She's half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She's got to be at least 100 pounds down."

This comes shortly after Janelle and Christine Brown were allegedly overheard "trash-talking" Kody Brown. Christine and her soon-to-be husband David Woolley were having a three-hour talk with Janelle and her daughter Madison Brown, according to a witness who spoke to The U.S. Sun. The group reportedly met up at a bar in Nashville during a recent trip.

The news outlet reported that Christine appeared "heated" when she talked about Kody, and they also talked about Meri and Robyn. According to the eyewitness, when they discussed Kody's past wives, it "wasn't in a positive light," and it was apparent that they were all "aggravated."

