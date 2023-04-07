Savannah Chrisley Reveals Circumstances That Almost Drove Her to Take a 'Bottle of Pills'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide which some readers may find distressing; reader discretion is advised.

Reality star sensation Savannah Chrisley alum of Growing Up Chrisley reveals in tragic detail how she attempted to take a "bottle of pills to kill herself" as a teenager. This comes 5 months after she revealed her attempt to take her own life. She discusses her troubled past and struggles with suicidal thoughts on her 'Unlocked with Chrisley Podcast' in a conversation with Dr. Daniel Amen titled "Brain Health Is Everything".

The conversation on her podcast revolved around the importance of mental health, suicide prevention, and how vital spreading awareness about this "very real illness" really is. Chrisley then proceeds to talk about her mental health issues in the past with a specific reference to her suicide attempt where she "swallowed a bunch of pills" but was thankful that the attempt clearly "didn't work out" or turn out the way it could have or else she wouldn't have been "sitting her". However, she deeply regrets taking such a step at such a ripe age because she experienced and has continued to experience a rather "foggy" memory at just 25 years old.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Chrisley also credited the infamous Christian preacher Joel Osteen for his encouraging words when she was at that low point in life. Her father Todd Chrisley apparently made her watch the Romans 8:28 devotion which played on TV the morning after her suicide attempt. She mentions that he "Kinda saved" her life. She even recalled the phrase "No matter what adversaries you go through, God's gonna turn it around" in one of her podcast episodes on November 22nd and claims that it was in that moment, "in a snap of a finger" her mindset changed completely.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Chrisley mentions how her family "hid" her journey from the rest of the world and also highlights how "other people's thoughts" had something to do with her suicide attempt. However, she underwent a game-changing phase of therapy in her teens without her family having any knowledge about it. Last year according to PageSix, when her ex-fiance Nic Kerdiles attempted suicide with a gun to his chin, a now-deleted shocking video of Savannah "agreeing" with him on Instagram surfaced in the year 2022. She notes that the Kerdiles didn't have the luxury of being vocal about their struggle and states that it's another form of trauma.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Although she was initially "upset with God" Chrisley stands thankful to her father Todd Chrisley who played a key role to help her find a breakthrough in her journey to recover from suicidal thoughts. When asked about his thoughts on the matter he strongly emphasizes how important it is to not tear someone down struggling with it [poor mental health], instead "do everything in your power" to build the person up. According to PageSix, Her Father is currently serving a 19-year prison sentence - 12 years of federal detention, and 16 months of probation along with his wife Julie Chrisley for their involvement in Tax Evasion and Fraud. Although his wife's sentence was less severe and was awarded 7 years of federal prison and 16 months of probation.

If you are having thoughts about taking your own life, or know of anyone who is, please contact The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433)