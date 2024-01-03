'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Yells at Amy for This 'Stupid' Move After Falling Off her Wheelchair

With a new year comes a new beginning for 1000-Lb Sisters as they’re back for a new season of fun, drama, and maybe even romance! Fans are beyond thrilled and proud of the journey the sisters - Amy and Tammy Slaton have been on! It wasn’t a piece of cake because they had to push through to get to an ideal weight for their respective surgeries. But, after much progress and perseverance, the two have been observed to be living healthier lifestyles. The Slaton sisters are known for the close bond that they share. But there are times when these sisters can really get into it. Tuesday’s episode of the show was a primary example of one such moment in their sibling relationship.

As per The U.S. Sun, the new episode featured the sisters having a jolly good time at lunch with three of their other siblings including Chris, Amanda, and Misty. While Chris doesn’t often hang out, the other two have made appearances on both Tammy and Amy’s social media pages. Circling back to the show, the women appeared to be dining at a lovely establishment and were simply having a grand time catching up with each other.

They primarily emphasized weight loss surgery as Amanda and Misty were also gearing up for their surgeries soon. Amy and Tammy would occasionally chime in to the conversation adding in the pros and cons of the surgery. Furthermore, they shed light on their thoughts and feelings before the day.

After lunch, it was time to bid their loved ones adieu and head home for the day with a memorable time. Although Tammy has lost an impressive amount of weight over time, she’s being carefully weaned off the wheelchair. The person responsible for her for the day was indeed her sister, but things may have gone awry while they were crossing the street together. Just while they were en route to get across, one of the wheels suddenly caught onto a few bricks leaving Tammy disgruntled.

While Amy struggled to find a solution, Tammy yelled: “I don’t know about here Amy! Don’t!!” She continued to argue in frustration: “You gotta think about these bricks!” Her sister desperately attempted to get the wheels and her sister out of the way while also listening to Tammy express her concern.

Tammy noted: “Now there are f****** people watching.” At this point, she seemed to have reached the tipping point of her patience and stormed off. Her sister was baffled by Tammy’s actions as she watched her walk away. But, Tammy didn’t go away quietly. She continued to spew words of irritation: “That was f****** stupid.”

In a confessional of the episode, Amy proceeded to explain her side of things as she said: “I rolled her into some loose bricks on accident.” Tammy who was sitting right next to her and looked annoyed claimed that her sister wasn’t being attentive about how she almost “flipped out” of her chair. She went on to accuse Amy of being “unsafe.” Her sister who looked remorseful of her actions tried to justify her claims but was shut down at each attempt. In the end, Amy once more admitted her mistake and said: “Okay, I get it and I’m sorry…I’ll try to do better.”

