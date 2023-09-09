Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known by her stage name Rihanna to most people, is a fashion icon and an excellent artist. The artist who found stardom in the midst of all the family chaos (her father was an alcoholic and drug addict) and whose career is what a lot of artists look up to. However, back in 2015, when Riri sold 41 million albums and had 13 No. 1 singles, no one expected her to say, "I used to feel unsafe right in the moment of an accomplishment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Also Read: Rihanna Celebrated Her B’Day & Stepped Into Her 30s in a “I Hate Rihanna” T-Shirt: “Blame It on My 20’s”

In an interview with the New York Times, the pop diva claimed that she is just now able to properly appreciate her phenomenal achievement. During the interview, Rihanna called the interviewer "the next moment person" and went on to admit, " Only now are things hitting me. I used to feel unsafe right in the moment of an accomplishment—I felt the ground fall from under my feet because this could be the end. And even now, while everyone is celebrating, I'm on to the next thing. I don't want to get lost in this big cushion of success."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna, whose Instagram account once faced issues for posting too 'revealing' pictures, also admitted that she edits her photos herself. While addressing the apps she carries on her phone, she talked about a photo editing app and said, "It helps you put an image with any dimensions in the square box on Instagram." She then continued to admit, "Yeah, yeah. That’s the only way it’ll actually work. My fans can sniff the BS from very far away. I cannot trick them." In the year 2014, Rihanna posted a topless picture for the French magazine Lui on Instagram, which she was later forced to remove.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Also Read: Here’s Why Rihanna Canceled Her 2016 Grammys Performance at the Last Minute: "My Hair Half Up"

But Rihanna wasn't just talking business; she also spilled the beans on the kind of guy that gets her going. When the interviewer asked her "What turns you on?", she rubbed her golden lion's mane thoughtfully and answered, "I’m turned on by guys who are cultured. That’ll keep me intrigued. They don’t have to have a single degree, but they should speak other languages or know things about other parts of the world or history or certain artists or musicians. I like to be taught. I like to sit on that side of the table." Then the interviewer jokingly went on to comment on Riri googling about childbirth; she said, "Hey, you’re not about to get pregnant are you? The Internet will explode when I say you were Googling childbirth." However, this actually happened when Rihanna revealed her pregnancy last year; the internet lost its calm and the fans went crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Also Read: Rihanna Enjoys Watching This Reality TV Show In Her Leisure Time

For now, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are both clearly happy together. The musical duo had known each other for over a decade as pals before they started dating. In May 2022, they welcomed their first child, and her second pregnancy was announced during the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, when she also showed off her growing baby bulge for the first time.

More from Inquisitr

When Rihanna Spoke About Chris Brown’s Assault: “That's A Part Of My Life That I Want To Throw Away"

When Chris Rock Admitted to Being 'Uncle-Zoned' by Rihanna Soon After His Divorce