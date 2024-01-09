Tammy Slaton has come a long way after her weight loss transformation, and while she's getting accustomed to a new life, a handful of critics keep dropping inconsiderate remarks. Recently, on her TikTok video, she received a mean comment from a user asking her to 'fix them teeth.' The TLC star clapped back at the hater instead.

The reality star flaunted her thin frame after losing nearly 400 pounds while she addressed the troll over the weekend. Slaton's weight loss journey has been documented on TLC's reality show 1000 Lb-Sisters alongside her sibling Amy Slaton. She reached the milestone after undergoing bariatric surgery in July 2022, per The Sun.

In the TikTok video, Slaton donned a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed onesie and calmly responded to the troller, "With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this." She added the comment in her clip pointed toward it, which read, "Fix them teeth."

She emphasized, "It's not helping my confidence," adding, "I was trying to keep my confidence boosted, and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn't help me." The 37-year-old clarified she cannot afford the money to get her teeth fixed, which requires a bigger amount. However, she said she has enough to meet her daily needs.

"Why can't you just appreciate the hard work I put in," Slaton rationally asked. "Why can't you just appreciate that I'm still alive?" She concluded, "Yeah, I have flaws; I'm human." The TLC star also mentioned she held back the rude words she wanted to say to the online troll, but she just chose to practice what she preached.

Her comments section was flooded with positive and uplifting messages from her fans. A TikTok user, @karmimcc, advised, "You have done fantastic. Don't listen to any negativity, Girl." Another user, @raeraewww, echoed, "Girl, you could look like Barbie and the haters will still find fault. Their opinions are irrelevant. Keep doing you!!"

A third fan, @tracydouglas6, agreed, "Chin up Gorgeous!!! You have made such changes and taking such strides!!!! Be Proud!!!!" @tjk9231 uplifted, "People are awful! Don't let them cut you down! You shine, Girl. You're doing amazing! Love watching your journey!" Another fan, @now_and_jen, praised, "Don't let the haters get you down! Your hard work shows inside and out. Chin up, boo."

The reality star has recently been quite active on social media, especially TikTok. She often shares how proud she feels of herself for having overcome her stubborn weight and feels like a new person. Her highest weight was 725 lbs. After Slaton's surgery, she managed to shed around 440 lbs. Currently, she weighs 285 lbs, per PEOPLE.

Previously, she shared how the bariatric surgery strengthened her hair and improved its quality. "I kinda wanted to talk about my hair, actually. So the surgery has actually done wonderful for my hair, and for my body, and for my health. And for my everything," adding, "I'm proud of myself."

