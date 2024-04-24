'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton is All Excited As She Welcomes Cute New Family Members

Tammy Slaton of 1000 Lb Sisters shared with her admirers photos of her adorable new family members. In an endearing video that she posted on TikTok, the reality TV star presented her followers with a fresh litter of kittens. Tammy annotated the photo as follows: "I just love the baby yawns. They're so cute. They look like little teddy bears and I love hearing mama purr and meow. It's so cute."

Many fans raced to her social media accounts to remark on the adorable sight. One fan commented on her post, "Omg I love this you're a kitty grandma lol love Iran's love you." A second one wrote, "yesss!!!! I know what you mean my cat had her babies 2 weeks ago and they are sooo adorable!!!"

A third one added, "I was wondering what happened to you!" Tammy posted an uncommon, raw picture of herself on Monday while having a FaceTime conversation with psychic Haley Michelle. Slaton looked directly at the camera, grinning tight-lipped as she flaunted her new pixie cut and significant weight reduction.

Fans were instantly enthralled by Slaton's polished selfie, given that the TLC personality usually experiments with interesting effects in her images. A user wrote, "Tammy! You look fantastic! So proud of you." Another user chimed in, "Your story is soooo important to me. I love your family and now Im watching season 4. Im from Brazil and I wish you all the best Tammy. Your nephews are soooo cute too. Lots of love." Another fan added, "Tammy I’ve been following you and your sister since your YouTube days like almost 10 years ago, I’m just so happy to see you succeed you’re amazing!" A fourth added, "We LOVE you, and your funny sass mouth."

Since 2020, Tammy, who has been transparent about her weight reduction journey on TLC, has shed almost 400 pounds from her peak weight of 725 pounds. She gained attention earlier this month when she posted several pictures showing off her weight reduction.

Slaton has shared her challenges and victories on social media and 1,000-Lb. Sisters with her sister Amy. She got bariatric surgery in July of 2022. She married Caleb Willingham four months later at the Ohio rehab center where they first connected while receiving care for health problems linked to their weight.

When Tammy revealed to TLC viewers that she was "like a lesbian" after her husband Caleb Willingham passed away last year, it caused a bit of confusion. She made the revelation on Facebook, revealing her most recent romantic interest.

As reported by Mirror, her TikTok bio was updated to 'It was my fault, and I'm truly sorry' less than two weeks after the original message was removed. She seems to have taken things a step further, however, and uploaded a video for her old lover in which she simply wrote, 'I'm still in love with you'.

@tammyslaton2020 I just love the baby yawns. They’re so cute. They look like a little teddy bears and I love hearing mama purr and meow. It’s so cute. ♬ original sound - Tammy slaton

