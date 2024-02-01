1000-Lb. Sisters’ Amy Slaton Yells at Sister Amanda Says, “Get Out of My Face!”

In the most recent episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Amy Slaton has exploded at her family. During a family meal, the Slatons gathered and Tammy Slaton thought back on having Amy's children with them. She said that having kids may sometimes add to the burden of a journey. After dinner, things became rather heated between Amy and Tammy about how to persuade one of the kids to go to sleep.

As reported by The Sun, when Tammy inquired about the whereabouts of the baby's bottles, Amy abruptly sprang up from the table and said that she was "done." Later, Amy was frustrated and said in a confessional, "They're all telling me what to do. It's a lot of work being on vacation and having babies." Before Tammy said she was canceling the whole trip, she got into an argument with Amy while attempting to put one of the kids to sleep. When Amanda went to talk to Amy in her bedroom at that point, things got out of control since Amy was already close to losing it.

Amanda positioned herself between Amy and the exit, forcing Amy to push her and hold onto her shirt in the hopes that Amanda would move—all in an attempt to persuade Amy to remain on the trip. Amy yelled in response, "Get outta my face!" She even screamed at Amanda, "I'm so tired of you trying to be the big b***h. I'm so tired of everyone godd**m Lord and mastering over me. I'm leaving!" Even Chris, Amy's elder brother, acknowledged that this was the "worst" way he had ever seen Amy act out. The family reached a point when production intervened and divided them all.

In a previous Jan. 23 episode of 1000-Lb Sisters, viewers saw Amy's difficult vacation to Florida with her family. Before the vacation, Amy's brother Chris had a conversation with her and told her how worried he was about the 36-year-old. He revealed in a confessional, "Amy has a lot more going on than what she's willing to admit. I know from Tammy that she's not taking care of her physical or mental health. I think Amy needs to get some help for all the emotional stuff she's going through. But I'm afraid that if I tell it to her straight, she will shut down." For their trip to Florida, Amy drove with her young kids Glenn and Gage along with nephew Justin, while others opted for a plane ride.

Additionally, Amy was worn out from her lengthy travel and late arrival. Nevertheless, she carried out her family's plans to visit the beach the next day. But when Amy was loading the vehicle, her boys began to weep, and she started sobbing too. After all, the family arrived to the beach, where Amy seemed to be enjoying herself as her children played in the sea. She said at the time, "It is great to have the whole family here enjoying each other's company. The boys are calm, I'm calm. We're just having fun. It wouldn't have been possible if we didn't do all this work and get all these surgeries."