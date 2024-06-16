10 Ugly Celebrity Love Triangles That Prove Everything Is Fair In Love And War

Image Source: Getty Images| (T) Photo by Chris Wolf; Photo by Jeff Kravitz (B) Photo by Christopher Polk; Photo by Paul Zimmerman

Dating in Hollywood is difficult. It's almost hard to have a healthy relationship or breakup when the tabloids are trying to make a story out of your life. There are couples who find themselves compatible to each other when they meet for a new project. And there are also those who have been together for years and still try to find chemistry outside their current relationships. Given below are some of the famous love triangles that resulted in scathing songs and scandelous twitter rants.

1. Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas And Miley Cyrus

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Amy Sussman; (C) Photo by Prodip Guha; (R) Photo by Amy Sussman

Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas were in an on-again off-again relationship from 2006-2008. “We became boyfriend and girlfriend the day we met,” Cyrus said in a 2008 interview as per People. “Nick and I loved each other. We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people.” The couple brokeup in 2007, Cyrus revealed: “At first I bawled for a month straight. I was so sad." Meanwhile in a 2011 interview with Seventeen Selena Gomez hinted at falling in love with Jonas, “I maybe had a first love and had my heart broken, but reflecting on it, I don’t think that was love,” she said. "I think that was just me being fifteen and going, ‘Oh my gosh! I know I’m in love. I’m going to marry him.’ So I don’t think that was love. I think as I’m getting older and having more in-depth relationships, maybe I’ll experience it.”

2. Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick And Sofia Richie

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Paul Morigi; (C) Photo by Mindy Small; (R) Photo by Jared Siskin

Scott Disick first met Kourtney Kardashian at a party in Mexico in 2006, the couple dated for almost a decade and split in 2015. They share three children together sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope. "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend. Now we're really just more co-parenters. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life," Disick told Khloé Kardashian during a season one episode of The Kardashians. As per People, Disick and Sofia Richie were in an intermittent relationship since 2017, the couple first kept things under the wrap and made things public only in 2018. "I thought I would give it a try and make her more of a priority, but then even when doing that, I feel like she just started wanting to push Kourtney out," Disick told Kim and Khloé the reason of their split in 2020 on KUWTK, as per People. "And I said like, that's the most important thing to me is my kids and that's my family, and the only family I have, including you guys along with it." "She was like, 'I don't want to share you as a boyfriend with Kourtney,'" he continued. "And then she literally said with an ultimatum: 'You have to choose me or Kourtney.'"

3. Ellie Goulding, Niall Horan And Ed Sheeran

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Arturo Holmes; (C) Photo by Frazer Harrison; (R) Photo by Joe Maher

As per People, in 2014 Ellie Goulding was accused of cheating on Niall Horan, fan believed the One Direction alum wrote the song Don't hinting at their relationship. For which Goulding faced extreme backlash, "It's fascinating how many people are interested in that. It happened nine years ago," she told in an interview in 2023. "You know, completely honestly, it caused me a lot of trauma, actually." "I envy the fact that my friends just spent their 20s having flings and one-night stands and what every 20-something goes through in private. But every single thing I did was written about," she said. "I was made to feel like a terrible person and I really struggled with that because I know I'm not." She denied cheating on Horan with Ed Sheeran in an interview with ELLE UK in July 2015, "I did go on a few dates with Niall, but I was never in a relationship with Ed," she explained. "I have absolutely no idea where that came from and why it was turned into such a big thing."

4. Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift, And Camilla Belle

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Kevin Mazur; (C) Photo by Kevin Mazur; (R) Photo by Axelle

As per Parade, Joe Jonas released the track Much Better in 2009 after he and Taylor Swift split. The lyrics were like "Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar." The two dated briefly from July to October in 2008, Jonas went on to date actress Camilla Belle for a year. The two met in 2008 while filming the song Love Bug and split in 2009. Swift retaliated with the song Better Than Revenge and accused Belle for "stealing" Jonas. The scathing lyrics of the song included: "She's not a saint / And she's not what you think / She's an actress / She's better known / For the things that she does / On the mattress. He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

5. Pete Davidson, Cazzie David, And Ariana Grande

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Presley Ann; (C) Photo by Sean Zanni; (R) Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande began a whirlwind romance in May 2018, at that time the comedian was dating Cazzie David. As per Grazie Magazine, the couple had been together for almost two and a half years. As per The Los Angeles Times, David detailed her heartbreak in her 2020 book, No One Asked For This. She wrote in her book that Davidson broke up with her by text, and the next day, he was spotted with Grande. She said that the thought of Davidson “immediately falling in love, accompanied by audio of [Grande’s] baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me.” “It was a really pivotal moment in my life,” David told the L.A. Times. “And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.” Grande and Davidson split in October 2018.

6. Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, And Brad Pitt

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Marc Piasecki; (C) Photo by Stephane Cardinale; (R) Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

One of the most iconic pairs of Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split after seven years in 2005. Pitt and Angelina Jolie met and fell in love in 2003 on the sets on Mr. & Mrs. Smith. All the while Pitt was still married to Aniston, Jolie recalled in an interview that she never wanted to break up Pitt's marriage to his "best friend". "Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened." “I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life.” She continued as per People, “But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. “And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives. … I think we were the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom.” Pitt and Jolie married secretly in August 2014. However, by September 2016, Jolie had filed for divorce.

7. Justin Bieber, Orlando Bloom, And Miranda Kerr

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Amy Sussman; (C) Photo by Hanna Lassen; (R) Photo by BG020

As per TMZ, Orlando Bloom and Justin Bieber had an altercation after the Yummy hitmaker tried to get cozy with Bloom's then wife, Miranda Kerr. The feud went back to 2012 when after a Victoria's Secret fashion show in NYC, Bieber went out and partied with Orlando's then-wife,Kerr. The two became extremely close. Additionally, Orlando was hanging out with Bieber's intermittent girlfriend Selena Gomez in April of 2014. Thus, the animosity increased between the two and it lead to a wild face-off in Ibiza. Bieber went on to marry Hailey and Orlando is currently engaged to Katy Perry, the pair have a child named Daisy. Kerr and Orlando split in 2013, she is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

8. Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, And Tom Hiddleston

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Darren Gerrish; (C) Photo by Neilson Barnard; (R) Photo by Kayla Oaddams

Taylor Swift engaged in a rebound relationship with Tom Hiddleston for three months in 2016, shortly after she brokeup with Calvin Harris. Hiddleston told GQ in 2017, “Of course it was real,” when questioned if the relationship was a publicity stunt. He also gushed about his ex, adding: “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.” Harris was Swift's longest public relationship, the couple first met in February 2015 backstage at the Elle Awards. As per InStyle, they split after almost being together for 15 months in June 2016. Harris went on a Twitter rant back then, "I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," he wrote in a series of since-deleted tweets. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it." He added, "Please focus on the positive aspects of Your life because you've earned a great one."

9. Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, And Harry Styles

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Joe Maher; (C) Photo by Dia Dipasupil; (R) Photo by Neilson Barnard

As per Deadline, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles met on the sets of Don't Worry, Darling in 2020. Wilde served as the director on the project and the two hit it off. "To me, he’s very modern, and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," Wilde told People then. November 2020 Wilde split from husband Jason Sudeikis, a source told, "The split happened at the beginning of the year... It's been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship." As per Harper's Bazaar, Wilde and Styles started dating each other till they split in November 2022. "The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all. She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though," a source told People then.

10. Hilary Duff, Lindsay Lohan, And Aaron Carter

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Dia Dipasupil; (C) Photo by Gabe Ginsberg; (R) Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Aaron Carter and Hilary Duff were the ultimate Disney sweethearts, they first met on the set of Lizzie McGuire. The pair dated from 2001 to 2003, after breakup Carter admitted to cheating on Duff with her 'best friend'. "I ended up cheating on Hilary with her best friend," the singer said during an interview with Donny Deutsch. "That's nothing to smile about. She really got her heart broken from me and I'm sorry for that." As per Mamamia, he subtly hinted at Lindsay Lohan, Hilary's hit 2002 single Haters was rumoured to be about their ugly love triangle, the lyrics read: "You say your boyfriend's sweet and kind, but you've got your eyes on mine, your best friend's got her eyes on yours, it all goes on behind closed doors." "I was dating [Hilary] for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored so I went and I started getting to know Lindsay," Carter admitted in 2005.