10 'Rarely Heard Of' Conspiracy Theories About Taylor Swift

10 Things You Did Not Know About Taylor Swift

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patrick Smith

With her billion-dollar Eras Tour and accompanying film, numerous Grammy nominations, and a high-profile relationship that has made her a mainstay of the National Football League season with tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift has emerged as one of the most prominent cultural figures of the past year. However, a group of far-right conservatives who support Donald Trump have turned Swift's fame into a danger by spreading conspiracies about the singer, the Super Bowl, and the 2024 election. Swift's purported involvement as a government plant has long been the subject of baseless allegations. Here's a full list of fascinating conspiracy theories about the megastar that will astound the readers.

1. Taylor Swift Is a CIA “PSY OP”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ashok Kumar

Thanks in large part to a Fox News program on January 9, conspiracy theories claiming singer Taylor Swift is a government agent, a Pentagon asset, or a "psyop" (short for psychological operation) exploded from the fringe to primetime news in January. Some supporters of former President Donald Trump have gone down a conspiracy rabbit hole over a Democratic scheme including Swift because they believe Swift would endorse President Joe Biden a second time. The conservative activist Jack Posobiec shared on Twitter, "Ye tried to warn us about the Taylor Swift psyop and we didn’t listen."

2. Swift Is a Clone of a Satanist

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ashok Kumar

On the internet, Swift's striking likeness to Zeena Schreck, a former high priestess of the religion of Satan, has long been known. Recently, there has been a great deal of speculation about a deeper link, partly due to the convincing claim that Swift is a clone of Schreck, the daughter of Anton LaVey, the founder of the Church of Satan. As reported by Grunge, the father of Schreck established the Church of Satan, while Swift's father (a surrogate) was an executive at Merrill Lynch with a Christmas tree farm. The conspiracy highlights Swift makes a lot of noise about being born in 1989, Schreck was a high priestess of the Church of Satan from 1985 to 1990, which raises serious questions. The theory further states Swift's frantic effort to underscore that she was not raised in a cauldron or laboratory and that she was born a regular human being is evident in the album's 1989 moniker.

3. Swift Publishes Spy Novels Under a Pen Name

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anthony Harvey

As reported by People, the claim that Swift wrote Argylle first surfaced in October of 2023. The only evidence Swifties had for this notion back then was the fact that Argylle had a cat that resembles Swift's cherished pet cat. That was the extent of their support. But in the months afterward, Swifties have been meticulously gathering further proof. Conway's Instagram account abruptly turned public after being inactive for a while, and Swifties were taken aback to see that the account's very first post was posted on December 13, 2022. It so happens that Swift's birthday is also December 13.

4. Swift is Gay

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Will

Some of Swift's admirers claimed that there are hidden undertones in her songs suggesting that all of these relationships are staged and that she really prefers girls over guys. Last year, in a brand-new prologue for the reissue of her critically acclaimed 2014 album 1989, Taylor Swift was trying to put the record straight. Some fans read a passage from the prologue as an attempt to refute claims about her sexual orientation. As per Today, she mentioned at the time, "If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalize or sexualize that, right? I would learn later on that people could and people would."

5. Harry Styles and Swift Murdered a Man

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Taylor Swift and Harry Styles may have committed a crime together, according to an intriguing conspiracy theory that has been going around. The theory, which started on TikTok claims that Swift and Styles, who briefly dated in 2012, really sang about their alleged vehicular manslaughter together on their albums for the whole time—and no one ever noticed. When Swift and Style initially met in November 2012, they were both seen sporting identical aircraft necklaces. Swift says, "Ooh your necklace hanging from my neck," in the song Out of the Woods. Then, when going on a trip to the Central Park Zoo in December 2012, they were seen on camera together. Unknown to everyone, they are said to have had a snowmobile mishap with Styles after their park date but before to their breakup. Styles required stitches after being wounded on the couple's Utah ski trip, as Taylor also details in Out of the Woods.

6. Swift Is a Part of The Illuminati

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Graham Denholm

The American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is allegedly a member of the Illuminati, according to a popular conspiracy theory held by certain fans and conspirators. A covert organization known as the Illuminati is said to be in charge of global affairs and to influence governments and businesses for personal benefit. According to this belief, Swift is a member of this exclusive club and furthers their agenda and messages via her music and celebrity. Several imagined and actual organizations that are said to have existed throughout history are collectively referred to as the Illuminati. Adam Weishaupt created the Bavarian Illuminati in 1776, and it is the group that is most often mentioned.

7. Swift Had a Covert 4chan Account

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

A user on 4chan, an image-based message board where users are anonymous and conspiracy theories and racism are commonplace, invited other board members to ask them questions in their early teens. The user claimed to be an 'entertainer' and 'one of the 50 most famous people on the planet.' While some users may have conjectured about the identity of the individual, some may have known beforehand, the majority of people most likely thought this person was full of bullshit. It was none other than the cunning scamp Taylor Swift, who many 4chan members had already come to believe frequented the forums.

8. Swift Was Given This Career by Her Father

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

Undoubtedly, Scott Swift, the father of Taylor Swift, was not impoverished before his daughter's rise to fame. In addition, if some conspiracy theorists are to be believed, he essentially bought Taylor a career by buying 100,000 copies of her first song to inflate its perceived popularity. After a person shared the hypothesis and listed it as fact—which it is not—it started to gain some traction. Some versions of the story claim that Swift's debut album of the same name was the one that Scott Swift purchased a large quantity of; however, none of the accounts provide any evidence that Tay-Tay ever did anything along these lines.

9. Swift is Dead

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Around 2017, Taylor Swift became the most recent celebrity to be the subject of a very particular theory: that everyone knows and loves the artist, but they are no longer with us because they sadly passed away and their death was kept a secret from the public. The Illuminati then replicated them, figuring there was no use in owning and running large-scale, covert clone farms if you weren't going to utilize them. With the release of 'Reputation,' which prominently featured... a snake, this hypothesis truly took fire. The theory's proponents even went so far as to organize elaborate public tributes, such as the painting seen above, which may appear innocent to us but may strike a different chord with Taylor Swift.

10. A Lost Taylor Swift Album

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Jue

In the first place, up until the strange three-year break between 1989 in 2014 and Reputation in 2017, Swift consistently released an album every two years. As reported by Vox, there's also an aircraft with a damaged wing with the call letter TS6, which refers to Taylor Swift's sixth album, and a large cage with Swift locked inside wearing an all-orange dress that is believed to match the color scheme of the lost album in the video for Look What You Made Me Do from the later release. The largest alleged hint, however, was in the music video for The Man, where the album titles of all of Swift's albums are written on a wall, with 'KARMA' right in the middle, next to a sign that says, 'Missing, If Found Return to Taylor Swift.'