10 Best Movies and TV Shows Featuring the Kardashian-Jenner Clan

10 Best Movies & TV Shows Featuring The Kardashian-Jenner Clan

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jason Merritt

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is synonymous with the TV industry, the famed family debuted with their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007. Since then they have ruled the reality series world with their high-octane family drama, betrayals, comic timing, and emotionally challenging journey. The audience has been hooked on their luxurious lifestyle and glamorous business ventures virtually for decades. After their successful stint in the reality TV world, the famed family has stepped into the world of scripted television dramas, and series and even dabbled with cameo roles in big-screen movies. Here's a look at the most famous roles the Kardashian-Jenner clan has taken up when it comes to excelling in acting.

1. Kim Kardashian: American Horror Story

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes

Kim Kardashian played the critically acclaimed character, Siobhan Walsh in Ryan Murphy's FX series American Horror Story: Delicate. As per Collider, the reality revealed that she has been taking acting lessons for the role, “It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.” She continued, “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience… We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started and I’m so excited.” "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.” Part 2 of the anthology series debuted on April 3 on Hulu and FX.

2. Kim Kardashian: PAW Patrol Franchise

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes

PAW Patrol: The Movie included Kim in 2021. Dolores the poodle was voiced by the reality star in the movie, the plot followed six puppies on a quest to free their city from the mayor. "Dolores is this valley-girl poodle pup, I would say, that just really doesn't mess around with the other pups. She doesn't want to be pushed around, she's sassy," the Kardashian told JBWebTV back then. As per People, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie returned in 2023 with Kim reprising her voiceover role for the super pup Dolores. "I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol: The Movie. I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all their cousins, and all my friends and everyone my first movie! This is so amazing," Kim gushed about her role when the trailer was released.

3. Kourtney Kardashian: He's All That

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Arturo Holmes

Kourtney Kardashian made her on-screen debut with the classic remake of She's All That which was renamed as He's All That. Despite receiving unfavorable reviews, the Poosh founder played Jessica Miles Torres in the movie. Even though her role was short-lived, having her in this well-loved remake with a vibrant youthful cast was a major pop culture moment. He's All That was remade in 2021, with TikTok star Addison Rae playing Tanner Buchanan's character who gains popularity in high school. In the classic film, it is the opposite with a female character becoming the center of attention in high school.

4. Kylie Jenner: Trolls Holiday In Harmony

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Stewart

A Christmas special based on the hit Trolls franchise was titled Trolls: Christmas in Harmony. In addition to Rachel Bloom, Justin Timberlake, and Anna Kendrick, other celebrities who starred in the film included Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. The beauty mogul's Troll, who was playing Penelopuff, was cheerful, pink, and adored Rhyme-A-Saurus, Scott's Troll. As per Hot New Hip Hop, the ex-couple revealed that the animated franchise has been one of their daughter Stormi's favorite movies. The ex-pair had been excited to voice the characters of Penelopuff and Rhyme-A-Saurus in the film which made its way to screens worldwide during the holiday season.

5. Kim, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner: Ocean's Eight

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes

The Ocean's franchise was continued in 2018 with Ocean's 8 with a full female cast version. In the action heist film, Debbie Ocean and her group of con-friends intend to pull off the biggest robbery at the Met Gala that year. It also made sense for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who are style stars at the Met to make a cameo in the film. Kim, Kendall, and Kylie were spotted posing and strolling the red carpet when the characters in the film arrived at the star-studded event. They didn't have any lines, yet their influential presence changed the situation in the film and added extra glamour to the screen.

6. Kris Jenner: The Mindy Project

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Phillip Faraone

Kris Jenner appeared in a 2015 episode titled Fertility Bites of the popular The Mindy Project. In the epic segment, Jenner is an acclaimed author. At a book launch, Mindy chastises Jenner while trying to establish a connection with her. In an attempt to attract more affluent customers, Mindy approaches the momager after opening a new fertility clinic. Jenner was excellent at portraying being alarmed by Mindy's excitement in the famed Fox series. "She is playing herself," a source exclusively told The US Magazine about Jenner's new acting gig. "She shows up to the grand opening of Mindy's fertility clinic and gives Mindy advice about womanhood."

7. Kim Kardashian: American Dad!

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Rodin Eckenroth

The animated sitcom American Dad debuted on TBS in 2005, as per Screenrant, the KUWTK alum portrayed an extraterrestrial in the "Bagsnarst, a Love Story" episode whose face was invisible due to her thick layer of pink fur. Roger and Qurchhhh fall in love, but Qurchhhh is more invested in the relationship than Roger is, so he sends her to be destroyed by the government. But Qurchhhh manages to survive the catastrophe. As per Elle, "Kim is a fan of the long-running program", according to Executive Producer Mike Barker, who notes that the Kardashian told him she "loved the show when she first arrived", he remarked. Barker also added that her ex-husband Kanye West also stopped by the writer's room since he too was a fan of the series.

8. Kendall Jenner: The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Arturo Holmes

Kendall Jenner voiced an animated character named 'Strawberry' in the 2013 episode Shakesparagus Speare on the popular Cartoon Network series called The High Fructose Adventures of Annoying Orange. The live-action series was voiced by eminent celebrities during its two-season run. The plot revolves around the life of an orange and his produce-loving companions. Even though the program wasn't the greatest live-action animation available, it gave the former Victoria's Secret model a kickstart in the acting industry. As per NBC News, Jenner made her scripted acting debut on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 in 2012, the then-teen had gushed about the opportunity in her blog, “This is such an incredible opportunity for me and I’m excited for this new experience!!!”

9. Kim Kardashian: Drop Dead Diva

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Drop Dead Diva came out in 2012, and Kim played the role of Nikki LePree, a love guru who eventually turns out to be a scammer, in four episodes of the Lifetime legal comedy. The SKIMS founder's fans got to witness her in an orange jumpsuit while being incarcerated in this entertaining drama series. “I’m ecstatic to welcome Kim to the Diva family,” creator and executive producer Josh Berman said. “In discussing the role of Nikki with her, I’m blown away by her smarts, sense of humor, and passion. This series is all about reinvention and I’m so excited to see Kim ‘reinvented’ in the world of Drop Dead Diva,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

10. Kim Kardashian: Disaster Movie

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Taylor Hill

In 2008 the reality star starred in a comic film that was based on various plots from popular teen and horror films. It was written and directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer and produced by Peter Safran. As per ETOnline, Kim portrayed Lisa, a jealous girlfriend who engages Carmen Electra in a wrestling battle before being slain by a meteor, in this embarrassing parody movie. As per Life&Style, the Hulu star called her role 'mortifying' later, in 2017 during an episode of the ABC game show Big Fan the beauty mogul blushed when it was mentioned that she had a meteorite offing in the comedy flick and that was how her character Lisa perished in the movie. She said, "If you have the clip, I'm mortified." "I am unable to watch."