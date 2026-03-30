$1.2M DOJ Payout to Trump Ally Triggers Claims of ‘Taxpayer Theft’

A legal expert analyzed the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Trump administration’s tactics to reward President Donald Trump’s allies using taxpayer money. The analysis stems from retired three-star Army Gen. Michael Flynn’s $1.2 million settlement paid with public funds following claims of “wrongful prosecution.”

Former DOJ prosecutor and ex-FBI counsel Andrew Weismann called the settlement a “theft.” During an appearance on the Illegal News Podcast hosted by Sarah Longwell, who filled in for JVL, Weismann pointed out this alleged reward tactic.

Flynn was previously found guilty in 2017 after admitting under oath to making false statements to the FBI. JVL also pointed out that Trump had pardoned Flynn without a trial on November 25, 2020.

If you’re a Trump loyalist who admitted to lying to federal investigators: $1.25 million settlement, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers. Remember Michael Flynn? Trump’s former National Security Advisor who admitted — TWICE — that he lied to the FBI about his conversations with the… — Rep. Mike Levin (@RepMikeLevin) March 28, 2026

Both JVL and Weissmann questioned why someone who had admitted to the crime in court was pardoned and then given money. JVL appeared confused and claimed that it seemed like “bribery.”

JVL wondered since Flynn was a MAGA supporter and reportedly a friend of Trump, he would help him out of a legal fix. To be exact, JVL said, “My friend is the president, so the president will use the government to give me money?”

Weissmann kept his focus on the DOJ rather than Trump because he claimed, “that’s where the issue is.” He clarified that he did not take issue with the lawsuit Flynn had previously filed against the DOJ for wrongful prosecution. Instead, he found fault with the response to the lawsuit.

The legal expert called Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche’s decision to pay Flynn $1.2 million as “theft.” He went on to allege that they stole from the United States Treasury, which holds the money of all the taxpayers of the country.

A judge “finds that the basis for the stops and the basis for the arrests was race and ethnicity….as the sole factor for why they’re being stopped and arrested.” A Trump judge, by the way. Andrew Weissmann joins @SarahLongwell25 on The Illegal News: pic.twitter.com/Tr6qISAAY9 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 14, 2026

Weissmann highlighted the lack of a downside from Flynn’s side, considering he did not go to trial and was pardoned by Trump for his criminal admission. He said, “I really do not understand how you justify this as anything but theft.”

The legal expert continued to highlight various other issues with the settlement, including the “oopsie” that Flynn did after his admission. This resulted in legal litigation and other problems altogether.

However, as Weissmann mentioned, he did not have a downside. Instead, a settlement was reportedly signed by Bondi and Blanche before further legal consequences arose. In addition to pointing out issues with the settlement, Weissmann offered advice for a future administration.

“It’s hard not to think…that seeing what Donald Trump has done with his power has caused at least some wake-up call.” Andrew Weissmann talks Justice Gorsuch’s tariffs concurrence with @SarahLongwell25 on The Illegal News: pic.twitter.com/3dE6oI1z0F — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) February 23, 2026

He suggested that the next administration view the matter as a “settlement issue” instead. And said, “They have to be looking out for the interests of the public, not for the interests of Donald Trump.”

Lastly, Weissmann thought that this settlement was perhaps a foreshadowing of things to come should Trump become president a third time. This is legally impossible considering the 22nd Amendment. However, he stated, “This is the harbinger of more to come.” He concluded the conversation with a question: Are there more such settlements that the public doesn’t even know about?