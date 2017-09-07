Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been in the headlines for months, and fans are eager to know everything about their personal lives. According to In Touch Weekly, the Troy actor wants to get his divorce proceedings over as early as possible. Is he getting back with Jennifer Aniston?

A few days ago, rumors swirled that Brad had offered an apology to Jennifer for leaving her for Angelina. However, a representative for the Marley & Me actress told People that Pitt did not say sorry to his ex-wife. He was determined to apologize for his rudeness and everything he put Aniston through, but it looks like The Break-Up star is not interested in talking to him. In fact, Aniston is reportedly enjoying her life with Justin Theroux.

Despite the ups and downs and dramas of Hollywood romance, Theroux and Aniston have managed to come together and spend quality time together. From David and Victoria Beckham’s red carpet appearances to Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney’s timeless chemistry, there is no short of power couples in Hollywood. But nothing could beat the coordination and styles of the Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars.

After filing for divorce in September of 2016, Angelina came forward and explained things to her fans and journalists. She stated that there was no infidelity, but things did not work as expected.

Now, the Legends of the Fall star is getting frustrated with the waiting for his divorce from the Changeling actress. He wants to move on and get the things finalized as soon as possible. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been dealing with this ordeal for months, and they are still in limbo.

Brangelina wants separation within a few days, but there has been little progress in getting close to divorce settlements. It looks like the Seven actor is ready to take back control of his life, but he has no plans to date another woman. Instead, Pitt wants to focus on his career for a few years. He is seeking bifurcation from a judge, which may make Brad and Angelina single again within a few days. Later on, they can settle their assets and custody agreements.

