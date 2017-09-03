Georgia Husband Fernando Guzman-Perez Murdered His Wife For Refusing Sex, Discarded Body In Trash Bags

Georgia husband Fernando Guzman-Perez will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering his wife because she refused to have intercourse with him. Following a speedy, two-day trial early this week, Guzman-Perez was found guilty of murdering his wife, Yamilet Rodriguez-Vences, in October of 2015.

According to prosecutors, after murdering his wife, Fernando Guzman-Perez then placed her body in trash bags behind the Express Oil Change in Lawrenceville, Georgia, Guzman-Perez’s employer at the time.

Georgia prosecutors claim that on the morning of the murder, Fernando Guzman-Perez repeatedly attempted to initiate sex with his wife. Yamilet Rodriguez-Vences is said to have refused over and over, even going so far as to place pillows between them in bed in an effort to keep his hands off of her. When Guzman-Perez continued to harass her, investigators say that the Georgia wife got out of bed, got dressed and walked out of the apartment she shared with her husband and kids, allegedly promising to be back in the morning to take custody of the children.

Rodriquez-Vences’ sister reported her missing on October 12, 2015. On October 15, roughly a week after her husband says she refused to have sex with him, her body was found among trash bags behind the local oil change garage.

Fernando Guzman Perez murder trial is underway. Jurors selected. Perez allegedly killed his wife and hid her body. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qZmqFwcSGE — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) August 29, 2017

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Rodriguez-Vences’ sister reported her sister’s disappearance after Fernando Guzman-Perez told her that Yamilet had taken off during an argument. Days later, investigators contacted Guzman-Perez in an attempt to locate his missing wife.

When he was questioned, Fernando Guzman-Perez reportedly told police that he had attempted to entice his wife into having sex with him on October 7, 2015, and she refused. The Georgia husband claimed that when his wife indicated that she was leaving, he refused to allow her to take her cell phone. According to Guzman-Perez, the reason was that he had purchased the phone for her.

He also claimed that his missing wife had instructed him not to bother calling her pastor or her family looking for her, because she wasn’t planning on staying with any of them. At the time, Fernando Guzman-Perez continued to tell investigators that his wife had simply left of her own free will.

On October 15, investigators made a horrific discovery behind the Express Oil Change where the Georgia husband worked – the body of Rodriguez-Vences in orange trash bags behind the shop. After their gruesome find, Lawrenceville Police took the Georgia husband down to the police station and questioned him for a second time. During that interrogation, he reportedly broke down and admitted that his fight with his wife over sex had ended in her death.

Fernando Guzman-Perez told police that after his wife had walked out of their apartment the week before, he had followed her out the door. He went on to say that he had attempted to grab her by the arm as she walked down the stairs, but in her attempt to get away from him, she had fallen, breaking her neck. According to Guzman-Perez, after his wife’s “accidental death,” he panicked and hid her body in trash bags, which he then placed behind his place of employment.

Unfortunately for Guzman-Perez, the Georgia medical examiner who performed his wife’s autopsy found no broken bones. The same ME was unable to determine how Rodriguez-Vences died, due to the extent her body was already decomposed when it was found by police. The medical examiner “could not exclude” asphyxiation in the case, adding that one trash bag was taped around the victim’s neck.

On Wednesday, following a two-day trial, Fernando Guzman-Perez was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of concealing a death; the Georgia husband was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of a parole.

[Featured Image by Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office]