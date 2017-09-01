Princess Diana’s Most Shocking Confessions About Charles And Camilla Revealed

Princess Diana’s life was a complete wreck after her split from Prince Charles. Amidst the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death, new voice memos expose the shocking details about her husband’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. How has Prince Charles reacted to the recent revelations?

According to Radar Online, the documentary, Diana: In Her Own Words, featured Diana’s recorded voice memos in which she expressed her thoughts on Charles’ infidelity. In speaking to her voice coach, Peter Settelen, Diana admitted that she confronted Charles about the affair. When she asked him why he cheated, Charles told her that he didn’t want to be the first Prince of Wales without a mistress.

After the heartbreaking conversation, Diana turned to Queen Elizabeth for advice. Elizabeth, however, didn’t have any answers for Diana and told her that Charles was a hopeless case. Diana later told singer George Michael that the entire royal family was not loving or compassionate. She then vowed to leave her royal life behind and admitted that the divorce was almost final.

Even worse, Princess Diana revealed that Charles engaged in phone sex with Bowles on a frequent basis. Although he only wanted to have sex with Diana once a month, she constantly caught him on the phone and claims that Bowles was the dirtier one. In light of the affair, Diana wanted to do everything in her power to ensure that her son, Prince William, took the throne after Queen Elizabeth.

Diana sadly never got the chance to fulfill her vision. After the divorce, Diana suffered through bouts of depression and dealt with an eating disorder. Diana’s ballet instructor, Anne Allan, claims that Diana couldn’t stop worrying about Bowles and was not sure who to trust; all of which contributed to her personal struggles.

“You could see her fading physically,” Allan revealed. “It was clear to all those who knew her that the bulimia was a reaction to the circumstances she found herself in.”

According to Yahoo, the new revelations have struck a serious blow to Charles’ marriage. Insiders claim that Charles and Bowles are now on the verge of calling it quits and that he feels extremely guilty about how he treated Princess Diana. This comes after a recent poll in the UK found that 67 percent of the population disliked the idea of Bowles becoming queen.

[Featured Image by Paul Riviere/Getty Images]