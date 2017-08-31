‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Confronts Ravi – Behind-The-Scenes Photo Shows Face-Off!

Young and the Restless spoilers from social media reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) has a big one-on-one scene coming with Ravi Shapur (Abhi Sinha). The hunky Indian-American actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo of him with Braeden and captioned it “First one on one scene with Eric Braeden,” and it looks tense. The pair are at the Top of the Tower at the bar, and it begs the question: What do those two have to discuss? One thing for certain that they have in common is Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Is there a Ravi-Ashley-Victor triangle coming soon?

Will Victor turn his eye on Ashley again?

When Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) first came back to Genoa City, Victor comforted Ashley and talked through some of her issues about her wayward mom. This was before Ashley and Ravi slept together, and it seemed like Victor and Ashley had a spark there for a minute. But then Victor got wrapped up in his war with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). Plus, Victor had to watch Nikki get cozy again with his hated nemesis Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Victor won’t let that go without retribution.

First one on one scene with Eric Braeden A post shared by Abhi Sinha (@abhidabi) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Victor always has a woman in his life, so they’ll be pairing him with someone soon. It’s doubtful the jailhouse doc will be back, but Ashley is a definite possibility. Although they have a complex history, Ashley and Victor have deeply loved one another for many years. However, Ravi is the man in her life now. Will that stick? Ravi and Victor are very different men. Ravi is a Millennial who is more respectful of Ashley and happy to let her take the lead. And Victor is Victor.

Abhi Sinha to get his first soap love triangle?

According to Y&R spoilers from Soap Central, Sinha is the first leading Indian-American character on U.S. soaps, and the actor is embracing daytime drama to the fullest. Sinha told Soap Central that when he told his family that he’d be working with Eileen Davidson, “they freaked out” that he was paired with the “soap queen.” Now, Ravi is Ashley’s soap king, or at least a crown prince. But with Victor without a woman and his long-standing feelings for Ashley, will Ravi soon find himself fighting for Ashley?

What other reason could Victor and Ravi have to talk? Ravi works at Jabot, and he and Victor have no overlap aside from Ashley. Perhaps Ravi is telling Victor about Jabot’s new unisex skin care line so he can work on his fine lines. Otherwise, it would be quite exciting for Y&R fans to see the exotic young man take on the wily Victor in a fight over Ashley’s heart. Victor is known to play dirty, while Ravi is a decent, loyal guy at heart, so Ashley would be considering two very different men who both want her heart.

Does Victor want love or revenge?

If Victor does come around Ashley again looking for some alone time, she will do well to ask herself what are Victor’s motives. Since her big brother is busy canoodling with Nikki, Victor might be looking for payback against Nikki and Jack both. Then again, maybe Victor is done with Nikki forever and realizes he and Ashley had a good thing all those years ago. They do share a daughter together, so why not explore that love once again? Ravi would be an obstacle.

Then again, if these Young and the Restless spoilers and rumors are true, that would leave Ravi single and ready to mingle with some other Genoa City ladies. Next week, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) have a huge fight after Victoria kisses Billy. If Billy gets back with brain-addled Victoria, it will free up Phyllis. She and Ravi have killer chemistry when they work as scene partners. We’ll see what happens. Check back for more Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featured Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]