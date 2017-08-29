‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Alice Johnson Runs Trafficking Ring – Tamara Clatterbuck’s Shock Return!

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Opera Digest confirmed that Tamara Clatterbuck is officially back to Y&R as Alice Johnson, Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) adoptive mother. It’s been more than a decade since Clatterbuck was on the CBS soap in the role, and while her prior appearances sometimes brought bad news, this time it’s a downright shocker. Alice is involved in a shady business that will soon explode.

Alice’s return tied to human trafficking ring

Y&R history tells us that Alice wasn’t a great person to start with and abandoned Cassie to run off chasing a man. Now, it seems the years have not been kind to Alice. She’s now a worse low-life and is the one grooming young girls and helping force them to be unwilling hookers in the Genoa City human trafficking ring. Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) was stunned to see her back and warned his ex.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) may assume Alice is back for money or something shady, but nothing like this. Of course, Sharon is neck deep in the sex trafficking case since she got the call from Crystal Porter (Morgan Obenreder) on the help line and now knows that Crystal is Tessa Porter’s (Cait Fairbanks) sister. The cops, Sharon, Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall), and others are all wrapped up in this plot.

Zach’s dating app to be exposed soon

Long-simmering Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the concierge service feature on Zach’s (Ryan Ashton) dating app is a conduit for men to contact the sex trafficking ring and meet up with young women in exchange for big bucks. The reveal that the dating app – and Newman investment capital – is tied to it won’t come out for a couple more weeks, but it’ll be a shocker when it does.

Other Y&R spoilers promise that Alice has been in Genoa City for a while, it seems, because she’s been keeping an eye on the girls as she forces them to turn tricks. Alice is also the one recruiting them by pretending to be nice and offering broke girls with no family a place to stay. Finally, Alice was with the ring’s hulking bouncer when he bailed some of their girls out of jail. Alice is neck deep in this.

Nick and Sharon get a Blast from the Past today on #YR! pic.twitter.com/urR26IdXoq — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) August 29, 2017

Alice has a shocker coming with Mariah

Since Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) came on the scene just a few years ago, Alice likely doesn’t know about her. And since Mariah looks just like Cassie, since they were identical twins, Alice will be in for a big surprise when she sees what looks like her adoptive daughter wrapped up in the forces working against her human trafficking ring. Perhaps Mariah can use the resemblance to their favor.

Young and the Restless spoilers say Mariah is still crushing on Tessa, so she’s willing to do anything to help save Crystal. Mariah might be the weak link for Alice since she looks like her dead adopted daughter. Where this is going has not been revealed yet, but Alice’s return is a major twist in this story. Let’s hope all the culprits taking advantage of these young women are rounded up soon.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/AP Images]