‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Seeks Chloe’s Help After Waking Up With A Corpse, Chad And Abby Wed Again

This week on Days of Our Lives, Lucas will wake up next to a dead Anjelica, much to his surprise and confusion. He can’t remember anything from the previous night. Will Chloe be able to help him get out of the situation? Meanwhile, Chad and Abby are going to get married again.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will be surprised to wake up next to Anjelica (Morgan Fairchild), and he will definitely freak out after he realizes that she’s dead. He will try to recall, with much trouble, what happened the previous night and how he ended up with Anjelica. However, he was too drunk and his hangover the next morning is not helping him think, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Lucas can not think of anyone to ask for help aside from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), so he seeks her help. She will lash at him for getting out of control, and while they were at it, Anjelica’s body will be found and Salem PD will identify it. Will Lucas get in trouble thanks to Hattie (Deidre Hall) and Bonnie (Judi Evans)? Will Chloe make him come forward to reveal whatever bits of information he knows?

Meanwhile, after a turmoil in their marriage, which resulted in divorce, Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) came back to each other’s arms and are now planning their wedding again. Gabi (Camila Banus) will be heartbroken to learn that the wedding is taking place soon. She will have problems handling her emotions, but she will not stand in their way.

Chad and Abby, though, find a small problem regarding their wedding. As it turns out, Paul (Christopher Sean) and Sonny (Freddie Smith) also got engaged, and they want the same venue that Chad and Abby are looking into. They will talk about it and end up planning a double wedding. That settles things for Chad and Abby, but Paul and Sonny are facing another obstacle. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Will (Chandler Massey) is coming back to Salem, which might be in time to crash the double wedding.

Days of Our Lives airs Monday through Friday at 1 p.m. on NBC.

