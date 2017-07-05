Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Terrified For Her Older Brother’s Mental State Amid Rob And Chyna’s Online War

Although Kylie Jenner may be the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it appears she’s taking over the mama bear role for her older brother, Rob Kardashian.

The 30-year-old reality TV star has been in an Instagram war with his ex Blac Chyna, who also happens to be the mother of his daughter, Dream. During the brutal back and forth, he has not only accused her of cheating on him but also being an alcoholic and drug addict.

Rob Kardashian even posted several photos of Blac Chyna’s intimate parts before deleting his Instagram, and according to several legal experts, he could be facing legal consequences for his actions.

The only brother in the Kardashian clan has suffered from depression in the past, which has caused him to gain weight, and this has concerned Kylie Jenner, whom he refers to as his baby sister.

To make matters even more complicated, Kylie Jenner once dated Tyga, who fathered a child with Blac Chyna as well. Rob has claimed that Chyna only got pregnant in order to get back at Tyga for dating Kylie Jenner.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie is increasingly concerned for her brother.

“It’s killing Kylie to see her brother in so much pain. She knows how fragile he is and how Chyna’s mind games are messing with him, especially now. Kylie is terrified about what this could do to his state of mind,” the source revealed.

The source also says that Rob Kardashian might now be admitting that Kylie Jenner was right all along when she warned him about Chyna’s behavior.

Rob Kardashian has been at odds with the rest of his family over his love for Blac Chyna.

His claims are pretty severe when it comes to his ex, stating that Tiny and T.I. paid for a threesome with his ex. He also stated that Blac Chyna had $100,000 worth of surgery done that he paid for in order to improve her body after having their daughter, Dream.

According to Rob Kardashian, he is ready to pursue full custody of their young daughter if Chyna doesn’t give up the alcohol and drugs.

Chyna clapped back at Rob Kardashian, accusing him of beating her up.

Thus far, none of Rob’s famous sisters have spoken about the fight.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Stringer/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images]