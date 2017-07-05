Season 2 of Real Housewives of Potomac has wrapped and all that is left is the RHOP reunion, but according to Bravo, the show has not yet been renewed for Season 3. However, Bravo says a renewal is “expected” and anticipated but not yet finalized. But Real Housewives fans are urging Bravo to revamp and recast RHOP if they are going to keep watching. After Season 1, Real Housewives of Potomac got some tweaking and revamping, and it seems likely that Bravo will once again do some recasting of the series that many have called fake, particularly because few of the women on RHOP actually live in Potomac.

At this moment only two women on Real Housewives of Potomac actually live in Potomac, Maryland. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Monique Samuels live in Potomac, but none of the other current cast members do. With Karen Huger’s move to Falls Church, Virginia, Charrisse is the only original RHOP cast member who lived in Potomac to start, and who still lives in the Maryland town just outside of Washington, D.C. But fans of RHOP and many people who tried to watch the show and were turned off by the reported phoniness of the show asked on social media that Bravo stop trying to force “Potomac” on the Bravo show when none of the women are from the area (and many are not even from the state including Charrisse, Karen, and Monique).

“The locations seem fake, the women seem fake, and what sensible person would have a manicure right before picking crabs? And only people from ‘somewhere else’ would call it a crab boil.”

At this time, the official word from Bravo is that “changes are anticipated” when it comes to the Real Housewives of Potomac show and cast. If there is a Season 3 from RHOP, it is thought that Karen Huger and her husband Ray would still be part of the show, despite her move to Virginia. Bravo reportedly plays out the mystery of why the Hugers moved so suddenly, and why there is no furniture in the new house that Karen calls an upgrade, but others insist it is a rental.

After Season 1 Bravo replaced Katie Rost with Monique Samuels for the RHOP cast after Katie’s issues with her then fiance seemed to boil over. It took a while after Season 1 for Bravo to officially announce there would be a Season 2 of RHOP, and sources are saying that another wait should be anticipated.

But who is to stay and who is to go on Real Housewives of Potomac? In terms of Google Search, the two most searched cast members on RHOP are Robyn Dixon and Monique Samuels. Behind the scenes, people are saying that there is enough drama now to keep things going for at least a third season. There seems to be a struggle now for “Grand Dame” status between Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, issues in the marriage of Ashley and Michael Darby, and an interest in finding out exactly what is going on with Robyn and Juan Dixon now that he has a coaching gig with Coppin State University as their head basketball coach.

But whether or not Juan and Robyn Dixon will stay together or split up is not the only question facing the Dixons as the two are said to be facing a federal tax lien from his NBA days. According to Bossip, the Dixons are facing a big bill, and it references both Robyn and Juan as they were married at the time.

“The IRS has slapped the NBA player turned reality star for a federal tax lien for nearly $50,000.”

In the first season of RHOP, Robyn and Juan were downsizing after they were said to be swindled by a corrupt investor that was a friend.

So only Bravo and time will tell if Real Housewives of Potomac comes back.

Are you interested in Season 3 of Real Housewives of Potomac?

