Donal Logue Fires Back At Haters Who Say His Daughter Jade Ran Away; ‘Gotham’ Star Insists She’s In Danger

Donal Logue fired back at doubters who have suggested that his missing daughter, Jade, ran away from home, as the Gotham star claims.

As Us Magazine reports, on Tuesday, Logue took to Twitter to issue another plea for help in finding his missing daughter, Jade. Logue took special care to capitalize the word “MISSING;” apparently a dig at doubters who are suggesting that the 16-year-old ran away on her own. He also invoked John Walsh, former host of America’s Most Wanted and advocate for missing children.

any info on JADE LOGUE, please call 1-800-THE-LOST. @john_walsh for LEO’s, this child is MISSING-not a runaway- Special Category Missing https://t.co/ocpUEEs6ml — donal logue (@donallogue) July 5, 2017

As The New York Daily News reported on June 28, Logue first reported his daughter missing after she met up with friends at the Barclays Center in Fort Greene. She never returned. She was last seen on Monday, June 26, at 3:00 p.m. On Tuesday, June 27, at 1:00 a.m., Logue reported her missing, with a tweet.

“Missing — yesterday at 2PM Barclays Center/Fort Greene Brooklyn: my child, Jade Logue. 6’2″ 180 lime green hoodie dark green military parka.”

For reasons that aren’t clear, Logue took down the original tweet not long after posting it.

In a somewhat cryptic plea to the public for help in her return, Logue suggested that Jade may have gotten in with some bad people.

“I love her and who she is and her tribe is strong (I’ve met many wonderful people through Jade), but there are some predators who swim among their ranks knowing they’re dealing with sweet, trusting soul.”

just a note about jade. pic.twitter.com/IdpmxzVUQj — donal logue (@donallogue) July 2, 2017

Last year, Jade, who was born as “Arlo,” came out as transgender and began living as a female and going by “Jade.” At the time, she wrote about the dangers of being transgender.

“Shoutout to being trans, can’t wait to be assaulted for absolutely no reason other than existing.”

Logue’s Gotham co-stars and friends have been helping in the search for Jade while posting impassioned pleas for her safe return. Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin, Debra Messing, and Danny Trejo, among others, have all come to their friend’s aid.

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department, the FBI, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are working together to find Jade as well.

Anyone with information about Jade Logue’s disappearance is urged to call (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP]