Leah Messer spent the Fourth of July with her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Adalynn.

Two weeks before the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer took to Instagram to share a short clip of her family celebrating Tuesday’s holiday at the Appalachian Power Park in West Virginia.

“I’ve never been so happy! I’m so blessed!” Leah Messer wrote in the caption of her Instagram video, which featured the reality star sitting on the ground with her kids as they watched a firework presentation.

Although Leah Messer didn’t show anyone else’s face in her video, the twins also spent time with her ex-husband Corey Simms’s family, including his father, Jeff Simms, on the Fourth of July. As fans may have noticed, Jeff Simms shared several photos of Ali and Aleeah on Tuesday wearing the same outfits they were seen in during Leah Messer’s Instagram clip.

In addition to watching fireworks, Leah Messer’s 7-year-old twins also spent time making s’mores and swimming over the holiday weekend.

As Leah Messer’s youngest daughter, 4-year-old Adalynn, it is unclear if she saw her father, Jeremy Calvert, because Calvert deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts several weeks ago after splitting from his now-ex-fiance, Brooke Wehr.

Leah Messer has been co-parenting with her ex-husbands for the past couple of years after temporarily losing custody of her twins due to what Corey Simms said was a drug problem. Although Messer denied struggling with an addiction to drugs years ago, she eventually entered rehab in May of 2015, and months later, she regained custody of the girls.

Leah Messer’s second husband, Jeremy Calvert, also spoke of her rumored prescription pill problem, but again, she denied having a drug issue and claimed her stint in rehab was due to struggles with anxiety and depression.

