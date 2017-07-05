Brad Pitt is reportedly ready for a new partner.

Months after splitting from wife Angelina Jolie, a source claims the 53-year-old is looking to date someone new and has allegedly been on “a couple of dates” since their breakup last year.

“He’s hanging out with friends and those friends are bringing him out to meet other people,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on July 5.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September 2016 after just over two years of marriage and six children. Since then, Pitt has been linked to Margot Robbie, Kate Hudson, Marion Cotillard, and Sienna Miller.

Although Brad Pitt hasn’t gone public with anyone new since his split from Angelina Jolie, he has reportedly made a number of connections on his own, including one with 35-year-old Sienna Miller. As the Us Weekly magazine report explained, Miller starred in Pitt’s 2016 biographical adventure, The Lost City of Z, and at the end of last month, they reportedly spent time together at England’s Glastonbury Music Festival.

Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller were first linked to one another in April after they were seen attending a 25-person dinner for The Lost City of Z cast and crew in Los Angeles. According to the magazine, Pitt and Miller were seen talking with one another for much of the night. Two months later, Pitt and Miller allegedly reconnected while Pitt attended the Glastonbury Music Festival with Bradley Cooper, who starred alongside Miller in 2014’s American Sniper.

“They are all good friends so they were hanging out,” said a Pitt insider. “They would make a great couple.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been keeping their distance from one another since their split in September of last year, and so far, Pitt hasn’t been seen with his kids at all. Instead, the children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, have been living with their mother and engaging in regular visits with their dad.

At the end of last month, a source shared details of Brad Pitt’s alleged romance with Sienna Miller with The Sun, claiming that Pitt was determined to keep the nature of their relationship under wraps.

At the time, the insider said that Brad Pitt and Sienna Miller’s rumored romance was in the early stages but noted that they were both enjoying their alleged summer fling.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]