Javi Marroquin Has A New Girlfriend, He’s Totally Moved On From Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom 2 dad Javi Marroquin has been posting melancholic and cryptic tweets about missing the good times and “kissing those pretty lips,” which made many of his followers think he was still in love with Kailyn Lowry. However, the dad of one recently revealed to Radar Online that not only is that not the case, but he’s also found himself a new girlfriend.

Javi Marroquin revealed to the outlet that he met his new love at a wedding and the pair decided to give it a real try last weekend. Although the relationship is new, he says it doesn’t feel like it is, and they feel as though they’ve been together forever. He even captured a moment at the wedding of the pair and preserved it on Instagram.

The Teen Mom 2 dad has been successfully co-parenting with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, for the past months since their nasty split. Originally, they were so angry with one another that Kail wouldn’t even let him in their house to throw away his garbage or grab a drink.

Kailyn Lowry later dated friend Chris Lopez from Delaware State University, and she is now pregnant with his child. Javi Marroquin has dated Real World alum Madison Walls before moving on to Lauren, his new lady love.

The reality star is so happy with Lauren that he has been documenting it on social media.

He recently penned the tweet, “Good things come to those who wait,” likely referring to their burgeoning relationship.

Javi Marroquin stated that he has not introduced Lauren to his son, Lincoln, 3, who he shares with Kailyn Lowry. He said he has previously made the mistake of introducing him too soon to his new girlfriends, only to have him disappointed when they split. This time, he says, he’s going to take the introductions slowly.

Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin’s ex-wife, is due to deliver her baby at the end of this month or the beginning of August. Javi has been very outspoken about the fact that he is not interested in having a relationship with the new child, even though he does have close relationships with both of her children.

