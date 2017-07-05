Kim Kardashian Slammed For Refusing To Pay $995 Rent

Kim Kardashian is being slammed online after she seemingly refused to pay $995 to help a pregnant fan in need.

The latest backlash against the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star came after the mom of two retweeted a link to a pregnant fan’s GoFundMe page where she told the story of how she is looking to raise $995 to pay her rent after her car broken into and her rent money was stolen by thieves.

The fan, Houa Xiong, told her heart-breaking story on the donation site and revealed that she is a fulltime caregiver and also works all night to take care of her six-year-old daughter while also being six months pregnant with her second child.

Though Kim appeared to show sympathy for the mom as she retweeted a link to the fundraising page to her more than 54 million Twitter followers in the early hours of July 5, her attempt to raise awareness for the fan in desperate need didn’t exactly sit too well with fans.

Though Kardashian didn’t offer any comment on the GoFundMe page and simply retweeted the link without an additional message, her followers made it pretty clear that they weren’t happy to see her spreading the link on social media without actually donating to the cause to help a fellow mother in need.

Though it’s possible Kim could potentially have donated to Xiong’s cause privately through other means (the site does not list her as having donated any amount), fans clapped back at the star and pointed out that she could pretty easily afford to pay out the $995 the soon-to-be mom of two is asking for to pay her rent.

“How nice of you to RT but not donate……,” @kierstenestelle hit back at the reality star for seemingly refusing to donate any of her own cash to the needy mom’s cause. @Saraannee also clapped back after seeing Kardashian’s tweet, “I mean it’s super sweet of you to RT but just pay the $995… We all know you have it.”

“You got coins, you donate sis,” @onlycves added.

In the five hours since Kardashian posted the tweet, Xiong has raised $100 of her almost $1000 goal.

Kim hasn’t responded to the backlash from her followers that stemmed from her donation tweet, though there’s no denying that giving the mom the $995 she needs for her rent probably wouldn’t break the reality star’s bank.

Forbes revealed just last month that Kardashian had made a staggering amount of money over the past 12 months after she ranked at number 47 on their annual Celebrity 100 list.

According to the money site, the star made $45.5 million in the past year alone, which is something she discussed while speaking at the Forbes Women’s Summit in June.

Kim’s since gone on to bring in another whopping $14 million in just minutes after her recently released contour kit sold out completely in just 20 minutes per Paper Magazine.

What do you think of the backlash Kim Kardashian is facing? Should she have given the fan the $995 or was retweeting her message to spread awareness enough?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]