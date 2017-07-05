Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter, eight-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, were photographed in Los Feliz earlier this week.

After purchasing a home in the area earlier this year, the actress and her daughter visited a grocery store where they did some shopping with a bodyguard.

On July 4, the Daily Mail shared photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne’s outing which featured the mother of six in a long black dress that completely hid her figure. Meanwhile, her young child was dressed in a T-shirt and pants.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six children together, 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie’s outing with Vivienne comes just over a week before she and Knox are set to celebrate their ninth birthday party. As fans may recall, Vivienne and Knox spent the morning of their eighth birthday at The Griddle Cafe in West Hollywood, California, where they enjoyed a pancake breakfast with their parents. At the time, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were still together.

In other Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt news, the couple is doing their best to co-parent their children in the best way possible as they prepare to finalize their divorce.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married for just over two years at the time of their September 2016 separation.

According to a report by Hollywood Life earlier this month, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come along way in the months since their breakup and while things were once quite tense between them, they are said to be back in touch.

As an insider explained, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt touch base with one another from time to time about their children when an issue arises.

As for their impending divorce, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt both have excellent legal teams who are handling the ins and outs of their split as they focus on their family.

Now that Angelina Jolie and her kids are living full-time at their new home in Los Feliz, they are much closer to their father, Brad Pitt, who has been staying at his former marital home nearby since shortly after their breakup.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]