Rumors Fly Kris Jenner Is Dating David Foster: Is There Any Truth To It?

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble seem to be going strong, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors that she is dating someone new. All About the Real Housewives shared that the rumors are out that Kris Jenner could be dating David Foster. He was married to Yolanda Hadid Foster of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but the two are divorced now.

Kris and David were seen at L.A. hotspot Craig’s having dinner together. It sounds like they were alone. Spies were there and said that they saw the two holding hands, but there haven’t been any pictures revealed of what allegedly went down between them. The source also said that Kris was seen kissing David Foster on the cheek. This could have just been a friendly kiss goodbye and might not have meant anything at all, but there is a lot of speculation going on now.

It turns out that David Foster and Kris Jenner have been friends for years and that may be all that it is between them. They do have a very odd family connection between them. David was married to Linda Thompson before he ever married Yolanda. Linda was also married to Caitlyn Jenner before Kris was married to her. It is obvious these two know each other and kind of run in the same circles as well.

Kris Jenner has actually been with Corey Gamble for a while. There have been rumors that the two would end up married, but they have never tied the knot. David has been linked to several women since his divorce from Yolanda, but if he has found someone serious, then he hasn’t shared who it is or what is going on with them exactly.

If Kris and Corey have split, you know it will come out on the show because he is always around her and the kids on their reality series.

