Kim Jong-un Says ICBM Is A ‘Gift’ To ‘American B****’ on Independence Day

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un reportedly mocked the United States on Wednesday after carrying out an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The hermit state dictator allegedly said that the missile was a “gift” to all the “American b*****s” on their Independence Day.

According to BBC, North Korea’s ICBM was launched in the morning and has flown a distance of 578 miles after which it is said to have most likely dropped into the Sea of Japan just 40 minutes later. The launch added to a string of recent missile tests by Kim against his ongoing issues with the United States and its allies.

After confirming the tests, North Korean officials released an official response calling the test a successful one as it had the sharpest angle possible. The state media further said that the ICMB launch had no adverse effect on neighboring countries.

“The test launch was conducted at the sharpest angle possible and did not have any negative effect on neighboring countries.”

North Korea’s Academy of Defense Science claimed the recent Hwasong-14 tests marked the “final step” in creating a warhead capable of handling the heat if the scientists will insert nuclear weapons into its head. It further claimed that after the recent launch, they can now strike anywhere on Earth.

According to Telegraph, Kim personally looked at the launch and was apparently very happy for North Korea’s gift to the United States of America on the July 4 anniversary.

“The US attempts to test our determination and ignores our warnings”, the state-run Korea Central News Agency cited Kim as saying. “[Kim] said American b****s would be not very happy with this gift sent on the July 4 anniversary.”

Kim, who said that their Hwasong-14 looked “as handsome as a good-looking boy,” further added that their peaceful country will not negotiate with the U.S. or its administration to give up their nuclear programs until Washington abandons its policies against the Korean Peninsula.

World leaders have officially condemned the latest actions taken by leader Kim. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to question whether the dictator of the hermit country has any other better thing to do in his life as he frequently tests his ICMB that are meant to strike at U.S. and its allies.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calls for “global action” to counter recent ICBM tests. Tillerson condemned Kim Jong-un actions and said that the test “represents a new escalation of the threat to the United States, our allies and partners, the region, and the world,” as reported by Independent.

Tillerson added that under Donald Trump’s administration, the United States of America will “will never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea.”

The recent threats come after the revelation from South Korea’s defense minister who said that he saw a high possibility of North Korea conducting a sixth nuclear test.

“North Korea’s eventual goal is to weaponise its nuclear power, so I see a high chance that will happen.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon revealed that it is prepared to defend the U.S. and its allies against the growing North Korea threat.

