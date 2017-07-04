‘Deadpool’ Hilariously Rips Into ‘Batman V Superman’s’ Infamous Martha Scene

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Martha scene, which sees the previously warring titular superheroes suddenly bonding over the fact that their mothers have the same name, is already one of the most divisive in cinematic history.

While there are some that bought into Batman and Superman coming together over such an innocuous coincidence, plenty of moviegoers decided that this was the moment where they lost complete faith in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zach Snyder as a director, and the DC Extended Universe.

The recent success of Wonder Woman, both critically and at the box office, has restored some much-need faith to the DC Extended Universe, but that doesn’t mean that all has been forgiven when it comes to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s past misgivings. Those of you who haven’t been able to articulate your hatred of this sequence now have the perfect comic book panel to do just that for you.

That’s because in Deadpool Versus The Punisher No. 5, which is the final issue of this series that sees Wade Wilson take on Frank Castle, the duo have an exchange that features both of the characters making fun of the now-infamous Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scene. You can check it out below.

En el #5 de #Deadpool vs Punisher, el mercenario se vuelve a burlar del Martha de Batman v Superman. pic.twitter.com/Z64jBLQHll — Nerdcopolis1 (@nerdcopolis1) July 4, 2017

The above page is then followed by this hilarious and the ultimately brutal exchange between the pair.

Deadpool Makes Fun Of "Martha" Scene In #Batman V #Superman: Dawn Of Justice Once Again

Read More ➤ https://t.co/yoQYqmXpxQ pic.twitter.com/lBvQoLpQR1 — Dark Knight World (@DarkKnightWorld) July 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time that one of DC’s rivals have taken aim at Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with a comic book. In fact, Deadpool has already done just that in 2016’s Spider-Man/Deadpool No. 6, while Domino decided to poke fun at the scene in Uncanny X-Men Annual No. 1.

Deadpool die-hards will already know that Domino is joining the Merc with the Mouth in the upcoming sequel to the hit action-comedy when it is released on the big screen next summer, with Zazie Beetz taking on the part. Does that mean we will get to see the cinematic versions of both characters making fun of the exchange? We can only hope so. In fact, if neither of them does, then it will just feel like an utter waste.

We’ll find out if either Deadpool or Domino — or both — make fun of Batman v Superman when Deadpool 2 is released on June 1, 2018.

