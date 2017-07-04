’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Aleksandra Calls It Quits, Says Goodbye To Instagram In Emotional Post

Every person has a limit. A limit which, once reached, could topple anyone over. For Aleksandra Iarovikova of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, this limit was reached recently, as the reality TV star finally called it quits on Instagram. In an emotional post on the social media platform, Aleksandra thanked her supporters, stating that she was grateful to everyone who understood her over the years. She did, however, assert that she was done with all the negativity directed at her and her daughter. This, according to Aleksandra, is the reason why she is leaving the social media platform for good.

“I just wanted to say sorry to all those people who support and understand me. Without you, I’m nothing and I love you all. And I want to say to all the haters and those who tried to humiliate me under every post; God bless you and your families. I don’t know what makes you so unhappy that you put all your negative (sic) to other people, but I know that getting your own life will make you feel better. “Just what makes you think that you know me and my life? Did you live in my apartment? Was (sic) you there when I was dating & getting married to Josh? Was (sic) you there when we did the first ultrasound? Was (sic) you there when we were suffering during my labor? Did you cry with us when our girl was fighting for life in the NICU? Was (sic) you there when we finally got to hold her for the first time? No? Then how dare you say something about me or Josh or our daughter? “I’m so done with reading the same negative comments over and over again. I’m so done with all this negative (sic). Hope one day you’ll understand. But for now, I’m so done with you and this account. Thanks for everything. Bye.”

Aleksandra and Josh were among the couples featured in 90 Day Fiance’s third season. The pair met in Prague, where Josh was doing missionary work for the Mormon Church and Aleksandra was attending university.

The couple was from the opposite sides of the social spectrum, with Josh being extremely conservative and Aleksandra being quite liberal. When they met in Prague, Aleksandra was working as a pole dancing teacher and a go-go dancer while attending college. She was also an atheist. Josh, on the other hand, was a missionary from a very conservative and religious family.

Despite their differences and the reservations of their families, the pair decided to get married anyway. After their marriage, Aleksandra told the cameras that she was quite nervous, especially since her husband was still a virgin at the time. The pair, however, ended up conceiving a child, who was born a year after their marriage.

Aleksandra incited a lot of controversy due to her first child’s birth, however, with rumors circulating that the baby, who had notably bi-racial features, was fathered by a different man. The 90 Day Fiance star expressly denied the rumors, arguing that her daughter looked a lot like her relatives back in Prague.

Despite Aleksandra’s explanations, however, the rumors about her child’s allegedly “real” father never really subsided, as noted by numerous reality TV fans in online forums such as Reddit. The reality TV star has mostly kept a subdued presence on Instagram and Facebook, posting updates sporadically. Still, however, the speculations continued. Now, it appears that Aleksandra has finally reached the end of her rope.

Aleksandra and Josh are among the most successful couples on 90 Day Fiance, starting a family and staying together since they were featured on TLC’s hit reality show. As could be seen on her official Facebook account, they are still together, active in church work, and seemingly very much in love.

