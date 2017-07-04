Christopher Lloyd Is In For ‘Back To The Future 4,’ Insists Michael J Fox Would Return, Too

Christopher Lloyd has emphatically insisted that he would love to return as Doctor Emmett Brown for Back To The Future 4, while also declaring that he believes Michael J. Fox would be just as intent on reprising his role as Marty McFly, too. However, the 78-year-old actor admits that he’d only do so if everyone else associated with the franchise returned, while also acknowledging just how difficult it would be to come up with an original Back To The Future story.

“I would love to do Doc again, no question. It’s tough to come up with an idea that contains the excitement of the original three. So it would be a real challenge for the writers to come up with an original Back To The Future story that has the same passion and intensity and excitement as the other three. But it could be done, you never know.”

When Christopher Lloyd was asked whether or not Michael J. Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease back in 1991 and has only worked as a voice artist or made cameos since the turn of the millennium, would likely join him in this hypothetical sequel, Lloyd believed that the 56-year-old would jump at the chance to do so.

“I think regardless of the Parkinson’s, he’d probably jump on the role and he’d be great. I can’t see doing another sequel without him.”

It was at this point that Christopher Lloyd acknowledged that any possible Back To The Future follow-up couldn’t exist with Michael J Fox, as he noted that it would be “hard to replace Marty,” and then added that the actor was “wonderful” over the course of the three films as the character.

Christopher Lloyd went on to state that he’d only actually be interested in returning to the Back To The Future franchise if everyone that was involved in the original trilogy did so, too. Lloyd then went on to insist that he’d want Robert Zemeckis to direct it, Bob Gale to write it, and then get as many as the other principal actors involved again.

Of course, this would also mean Doc and Marty using a DeLorean again, as the early 1980s sports car took on iconic status courtesy of its use in the Back To The Future films. But what are the chances that Christopher Lloyd’s comments to The Hollywood Reporter will come true, and we’ll actually get to see a fourth Back To The Future film?

Unfortunately, they are slim to none, as both writer Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis have repeatedly insisted that they wouldn’t approve of a remake, reboot, or sequel while they are alive. And since they own the rights to the series, not even a car traveling at 88 miles-per-hour could get through that impasse.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]