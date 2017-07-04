Could Kylie Jenner be engaged to Travis Scott after just months of dating?

According to a new report, the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and cosmetics mogul recently stepped out with her boyfriend in London with a very suspicious diamond ring on her left hand.

On July 4, Hollywood Life shared photos of the outing and speculated upon Kylie Jenner’s possible engagement to the rapper and not that things are “getting serious” with Travis Scott. The outlet also revealed that the couple was enjoying a dinner date when the photos of Jenner’s diamond ring were taken.

“[Kylie Jenner] looked super cute in a white T-shirt and burgundy leather pants, but no one could take their eyes off that diamond!” the outlet told readers.

Although Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott could be getting serious after just months together, the report went on to reveal that Jenner has worn the diamond ring before. In fact, at the end of last month, Jenner shared a selfie on social media in which the same ring was seen on her middle finger.

In recent weeks, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have faced rumors of a split but during their evening out, they reportedly looked stronger than ever.

As fans may recall, Kylie Jenner also sparked rumors of an engagement last year when she began sporting a diamond ring on her left hand while dating Tyga. However, after facing rumors of an engagement for weeks, Jenner ultimately confirmed the ring was nothing more than a promise ring from her boyfriend.

According to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have faced some drama in their relationship due to his hectic schedule. As an insider revealed, Jenner is used to getting tons of attention from her partner but now that Scott is focused on work, she allegedly feels that she is coming in second place.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not yet responded to the new rumors of engagement, either to confirm or deny the news.

Kylie Jenner and her family are expected to begin production on the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the coming weeks.

