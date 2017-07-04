Sam Heughan Dating: The Case For Dating Mackenzie Mauzy, Vs. The Case For Dating Caitriona Balfe

From the day Outlander hit the airwaves, there have been many conflicting stories about whom Sam Heughan is dating. Many people believe he’s dating Caitriona Balfe — his Outlander co-star — while many more believe he’s actually dating a series of girls, with the most recent one being Mackenzie Mauzy, a fellow actress.

To be fair to all parties involved, let’s take a look at the case for Sam Heughan dating Caitriona Balfe, vs. the case for Sam Heughan dating Mackenzie Mauzy. We invite you all to look at the evidence and then judge for yourselves in either case.

Sam Heughan Dating Caitriona Balfe: The Evidence For, And Against

Evidence For: The Amount of Time Spent Together

People who believe Sam Heughan is dating Caitriona Balfe often cite the fact that the two spend a lot of down time together “off-set” in addition to the time they spend together “on-set.” The Daily Mail, for example, reported that while they were taking a break from Outlander filming, Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe took the time to catch a rugby game together. The resultant photo, of course, led people to believe that they were a couple.

“The pair smile at the camera in the snap, the 37-year-old Irish actress clutching a drink, as they are surrounded by a sea of blue fans. Last month Caitriona assured fans of the show that onscreen married couple Jamie and Claire will still be hot and heavy for each other, despite the fact the next season will be set 20 years on from the last.”

What’s more, in many photos, the duo looks like they’re flirting with one another, and that has led to several clickbait articles talking about the fact that Sam Heughan is dating Caitriona Balfe.

Evidence Against: The Word of Many Celebrities, Including Caitriona Balfe Herself

Caitriona Balfe has gone on record several times to say that Sam Heughan is not dating her. She told as much to outlets like People Magazine (via Entertainment Weekly) and Vanity Fair Italia. In the former case, in fact, she said that she was tired of addressing the matter over and over again.

“Honestly I’m tired of that conversation. This is fantasy. This is our job. We are very different in our private life. We are best friends. From the moment we met, we got along. Sam is one of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. Such a great guy, no ego involved.”

In that same interview, Heughan himself said that he felt sorry that people felt deceived, but he also took it as a sign that he and Balfe are doing a good job.

“It saddens me a bit but I guess that means we’ve done a good job. I don’t know. It’s a strange one. I’m still coming to terms with what it’s like to have people follow your personal life as well as your public life. It gets amusing. But she’s just wonderful. We’re very good friends.”

Balfe, too, has stated in the past that she’s dating “a civilian,” and she’s been seen at many awards shows and red carpet events with her partner, music manager, and pub owner Tony McGill.

Other celebrities, including William Shatner, Valerie Bertinelli, and other Outlander actors (including Steven Cree, who plays Ian Murray, and Stephen Walters, who played Angus Mhor), have been vocal about the fact that Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan aren’t dating.

Three ladies, on the third last day of season 3

Sam Heughan Dating Mackenzie Mauzy: The Evidence For, And Against

Evidence For: They’re Nearly Everywhere Together

The biggest piece of evidence in support of the fact that Sam Heughan is dating Mackenzie Mauzy is the fact that they’re everywhere together. The two made their relationship “red carpet official” at the Piaget pre-Oscars party in Hollywood, but they were also publicly snapped together at the BAFTA awards.

JustJared confirms that thanks to a photo Caitriona Balfe posted, fans could see that Mackenzie Mauzy was in Scotland with Sam Heughan to celebrate his 37th birthday.

Belated birthday celebrations for Sam Heughan

Also, when Mackenzie Mauzy was getting a lot of hatred on her social media pages, Sam almost immediately stepped in to tell people to stop it. This immediately led people to draw the conclusion that Sam Heughan is dating Mackenzie Mauzy.

no costume for me yesterday but the afternoon dressed up like a painting

Evidence Against: No Public Proclamations, Just A Lot of Innuendo

Celebrities are just as entitled to a private life as the rest of us are, but fans who are suspicious of the fact that Sam Heughan is dating Mackenzie Mauzy point out that neither Sam nor Mackenzie have made a public proclamation of their love affair.

And while that, in and of itself, isn’t proof that the two aren’t dating (as an old scientific saying goes, “absence of evidence is not evidence of absence”), it has led some fans to speculate on the true nature of their relationship, especially since Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe have posted photos of themselves looking very friendly.

Whatever the truth of the matter of whom Sam Heughan is dating, it is important — nay, it is imperative — to remember that no matter what people think about who Sam Heughan is dating, kindness, above all, matters.

