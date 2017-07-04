Shay Mitchell Topless And Sizzling, Soaks Up Sun On ‘Epic’ Greek Vacation

Shay Mitchell’s epic Greek vacation is getting hotter and hotter. While the daily summer temperature rises, so does Shay’s sexy look. Recently, Mitchell went completely topless on a Greek nude beach.

At first, on her visit to a nude beach in Mykonos, Mitchell was careful to cover up when she shared another of her Greek vacay Snapchat videos. Shay is sharing daily hot pics and video of her amazing holiday.

Mitchell’s Snapchat story of her beach day opened with Shay filming her own shadow as she walked barefoot in the sand. Following her stroll on the beach, Mitchell and her friend, who is not BFF Ashley Benson, are shown lying on beach mats as Shay props herself up on one elbow to talk to her Snapchat followers. She held her wrap across her bare breasts as she told her followers that she was on a beach in Mykonos.

The Daily Mail pointed out that whatever Shay Mitchell was wearing underneath her coy cover-up was a “mystery,” but her Snapchat video hints that the Pretty Little Liars actress was probably topless already.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell was spotted sporting a “tiny orange bandeau bikini top” with green string bikini bottoms, but that didn’t leave enough skin open to the sun and sea. Sometime after her Snapchat vid that also showed Mitchell’s beach pal in a one piece, Shay stripped off to enjoy some all-over tan time.

|| P U R E B L I S S || #ShaycationMykonos A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Hollywood Life wrote that Shay and her friend went “completely topless” as they frolicked in the waves, and neither of them appeared to be at all worried that their nude pics would hit the internet for everyone to see. Mitchell’s topless status was totally comfortable for the actress, 30, and just part of her relaxed attitude towards body image, diet, and fitness.

Mitchell’s confidence shone through as she stripped off to play in the waves and soak in the sun. The Daily Mail via LaPalme shared that Shay Mitchell has been outspoken about her ideas about fitness and keeping her body trim.

She said that her approach to fitness is very relaxed. “You have to do what you like so it doesn’t feel like working out.” Mitchell likes boxing and dance, two activities that feel like fun while helping her to maintain the trim figure she showed off on the nude beach.

As for what’s on the menu, Shay always eats a good breakfast and makes sure to keep snacks around wherever she goes. The fit and confident actress says that eating well most of the time is how she leaves room to indulge when she’s in the mood.

In the shadow part of Mitchell’s Snapchat story, there’s a glimpse of a bag over her shoulder, and that’s exactly where Shay would keep a few goodies to get her through the day.

Although Shay was coy about going topless on Snapchat, the Daily Mail has plenty of pics of her running into the sea and splashing in the waves. Mitchell appears to be totally comfortable with her body and completely okay with showing off plenty of skin and bare breasts too.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images]