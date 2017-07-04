Kailyn Lowry Blasts Tabloid Over YouTube Star Suicide, Says Headlines Are Inappropriate

After the tragic death of YouTube star, Stevie Ryan, several members of the Teen Mom franchise have spoken out about the tragedy. The 33-year-old comedian committed suicide by hanging herself, and several of the stars of the show had been close to her during her lifetime.

Teen Mom OG dad, Tyler Baltierra, says that he spoke to Stevie Ryan before she committed suicide about her battle with depression, something he has been candid about struggling with as well.

Stevie Ryan was a sworn enemy of Jenelle Evans, however, and Jenelle received lots of backlash for her backhanded compliment about Stevie. The Teen Mom 2 star stated that although she hated the star, she was sad to see her go.

In the midst of her tragic suicide, several media outlets have created reports about Stevie’s relationship to the Teen Mom cast, and Kailyn Lowry isn’t happy about it.

According to Kailyn Lowry, someone’s death is not the time to be capitalizing on Teen Mom headlines.

She blasted Radar Online on Twitter, telling the company exactly how she felt.

Although Kailyn Lowry is often in tabloid headlines, she has spoken out against them in the past. Earlier this year, the same company created an article stating that Kailyn was taking a DNA test because she was unsure of the identity of the father of her third child.

Radar, this is a DEATH not time for a fucking teen mom headline. — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) July 3, 2017

Kail clapped back that she was, in fact, taking an Ancestry DNA test to reveal her family’s background. It was at that moment of frustration that Kailyn Lowry revealed the father of her third baby is Chris Lopez, a friend from Delaware State University. Previously, his identity had been kept under wraps because she was unsure how involved he would be in her child’s life.

Kailyn Lowry is due to give birth to “Baby Lo,” her nickname for baby #3 in late July or early August. However, the reality TV star has confided in her Twitter followers that she’s totally over being pregnant and wouldn’t mind giving birth a little bit early if the baby was healthy.

The soon-to-be mom of three has revealed that she does not know the child’s gender and has names picked out for both boys and girls.

