Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Affair: Real Life ‘Fifty Shades Freed’

Fifty Shades Freed trailer will soon be released by the Universal Studios. The last part in the erotic series is scheduled to release next year, but the film already has a lot of buzz due to the rumored affair between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

Not many know this, but Dakota and Jamie actually became good friends when they both were cast to play Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey respectively for the BDSM-oriented NSFW erotic film. Just because of the story’s demand, there were a lot of sex scenes between the co-stars and the earlier released pictures from the filming location and trailers of both Fifty Shades of Grey and Fifty Shades Darker made many to speculate that the movie’s co-stars were secretly having an affair.

Things went a little wary when Dakota shared a picture of herself in which she was seen trying to fill Jamie’s trailer with hundreds of balloons. The 26-year-old star captioned the image with, “Happy early birthday @jamiedornan.”

The shared picture was later deleted from the Instagram account but has been widely shared on other social media platforms.

During Dakota’s earlier interview with OK! Magazine, she confessed that she can’t quite believe her closeness with The Fall actor, especially because her friendship only began when they first started filming Fifty Shades of Grey. However, in her later interview with Today, she revealed that her friendship was Jamie was pretty much forced because of the sexual nature of their film trilogy.

“I think we were kind of forced into being best friends… Thank God as well, because if we didn’t get along it would be really, really awful.”

Many even wondered about Dakota and Jamie’s onscreen chemistry when they had to shoot raunchy scenes for the movie. Fans and publication outlets theorized what the co-stars have to say about using BDSM in real life.

During Dakota’s earlier interview with Vogue, she confessed her inclination towards BDSM. Need For Speed actress revealed that she admires people who are open about such sexual experiments and thinks she is even exploring her own sexuality.

“It can be very beautiful and tasteful, and the materials can be luxurious. It’s not like being on Hollywood Boulevard and walking by a ball-gag store.”

However, during her earlier conversations, she revealed how filming sex scenes with Jamie Dornan became tedious after some point.

Just like Dakota, even Jamie explained her thoughts regarding BDSM. The 34-year-old Irish actor told GQ Australia that BDSM “doesn’t float” his boat.

“I’ve always been open-minded and liberal — I’d never judge anyone’s sexual preference.”

He confessed back in 2015 that the reason why he was cast to play Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy was that of his onscreen presence with Dakota. On the other hand, while speaking to Cosmopolitan, he said the dating rumors are usually false as he happily married to Amelia Warner since 2013.

“About 80 percent of the people I’m said to have dated, I haven’t.”

As of now, after splitting with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hitt, Dakota is reportedly single. However, she was recently spotted with a mysterious man in Hollywood that made many to believe that after Hitt, she finally has found a new man in her life.

The representatives of both the stars have always denied the rumors of their secret affair. On multiple occasions, even the Fifty Shades movie stars made it clear that the sex scenes in the film were only because of the story’s demand and there is nothing going on between them that will jeopardize their personal lives.

