Selena Gomez, That’s A ‘Dead Cow Bag,’ Says Fan As Singer Criticized For Association With Coach

Selena Gomez may be super excited about her association with Coach, the luxury label that’s on every fashionista’s dream list, but it looks like some of her fans aren’t happy.

The singer posted her new campaign for the label some time ago expressing how excited she was about their Fall campaign. Although the true Selena fans did admire the video, there were few who weren’t happy that she was encouraging the killing of animals. And the fans didn’t hold back from criticizing her.

“Do you know leather is the skin of cows?”

“DEAD COW BAG,” said another.

Selena Gomez joined the Coach team as its new face in December 2016, Daily Mail has reported. Selena had said that she loved Coach since she was very young and that in Texas, where she’s from, Coach was “the must-have brand.”

And the creative director of Coach, Stuart Vevers, couldn’t be more pleased to have Selena onboard. He said Selena’s “authenticity and ease” are what make her the right fit for Coach.

The creative director also said that he was interested to see what Selena’s fans had to say about her association with the designer label, and it looks like the fans have spoken!

It looks like both the designer label and the singer are happy about this relationship. But is this going to put Selena Gomez at a loss with her fans? In this day and age when several famous people like Charlize Theron, Olivia Munn, and Brad Pitt have taken to speaking against animal rights violations, it may be a bit odd for Selena to put money over such important causes that matter to her fans.

This is not the first time the singer has been associated with a label of such repute. She did a few ads for Louis Vuitton last year, Refinery29 had reported. Those campaigns also featured Jaden Smith and Alicia Vikander.

These days, apart from her music and the designer labels she endorses, Selena Gomez is in the news for her relationship with The Weeknd. This should be good news for Selena, now that those Justin Bieber rumors have died down.

