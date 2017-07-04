HIV Positive Coach Accused Of Sexually Abusing Several Students, Charges Include Child Porn Production

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was arrested after a six-month investigation, according to a press release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The former Maryland instructional assistant and athletic coach admitted to law enforcement personnel that he is HIV positive. The charges include the production of child pornography and second-degree sexual assault.

The investigation began last December when law enforcement received a tip that Bell may have had inappropriate behavior with a student while coaching track. Carlos worked with students at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School and La Plata High School. In light of the investigation, the suspect was banned from coaching and was removed from school grounds.

His work computer revealed no evidence of wrongdoing. However, computer technicians were able to retrieve shocking proof of his secret life on his home computer and other electronics retrieved from his residence. The Maryland State Police Crime Lab found evidence linking Carlos Deangelo Bell to the production of child pornography. Detectives determined that the suspect also sexually abused at least 10 boys on school grounds, at his home, and possibly other locations.

When talking with police, Bell admitted to having an HIV positive diagnosis. Evidence was gathered to confirm the statement. Even though he is only facing two charges right now, the press release indicates that additional charges might be filed.

According to NBC 4 Washington, Sheriff Troy Berry said there are at least 10 victims involved in this case. Bell seemed to target boys who were in middle school and of pre-pubescent age. The sheriff told the news outlet that in one of the videos, it showed Carlos having sex with a child in a classroom that appears to be at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

According to People magazine, Charles County Public Schools recently released a press release concerning Bell and the investigation.

“Bell was a temporary instructional assistant (IA) at J.P. Ryon Elementary School from September 2014 to March 2015. He was an IA at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School starting in March 2015 until Dec. 22, 2016. Bell was the indoor track coach at Maurice J. McDonough High School during the 2015-16 school year, and coached the indoor track team at La Plata High School from November 2016 to December 2016.”

Right now, detectives are combing through the evidence, trying to determine if there are more victims. Charles County Sheriff’s Office and collaborating agencies are asking parents to talk to their children who may have had contact with Bell. With help from the FBI, a special phone number has been set up for those who have concerns, questions, or information pertaining to this criminal investigation. That number is (800) CALL-FBI.

Carlos Deangelo Bell was arrested on June 30 and is being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

