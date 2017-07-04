Michael Muhney Addresses ‘Young And Restless’ Return Rumors, Clarifies Status For Anxious ‘Y&R’ Supporters

Ever since The Young and the Restless star Justin Hartley left the role of Adam Newman to play Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, Y&R fans have been speculating about the possibility of Michael Muhney returning to the role. That buzz escalated recently due to a tweet he posted and deleted, but the actor has now clarified his status and this update will surely leave fans feeling disappointed.

Muhney has had fans speculating about a return many times over the past year or so, and it seems he would be thrilled to have the opportunity should it present itself. The Young and the Restless fans got excited recently when he posted a tweet that made it seem as if he had inked a deal to return as Adam. However, as Soap Central detailed, that post was quickly deleted.

Now, Muhney has returned to Twitter to post a series of clarifying tweets. In response to one follower who congratulated him on his upcoming Young and Restless return, Michael stated that there is no return to Y&R at this point. However, he did note that nobody knows what the future holds and he added a heart at the end of his post.

The former Young and Restless star added that there’s nothing like some good vibes and positivity to mold future events, seemingly encouraging his supporters to continue pushing for his return. Muhney told his followers to “be positive, think positive, and tweet positive,” adding a heart, a thumbs up, and a kissy emoji at the end.

Michael went on to acknowledge that he knows that his fans are anxious to see him back on television again soon. The former Young and Restless star promised to let everybody know where and when he would be popping up on-air again, encouraging them to hang in there.

‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Adam Newman Set To Return, Show Ready To Replace Justin Hartley https://t.co/ODXNgmWjIg #yr — Stacy Carey (@Stacy_Carey) May 15, 2017

This set of clarifying tweets has dampened the spirits of his anxious supporters, but they are not giving up yet. This group of Young and Restless fans has been quite vocal about wanting Muhney back and it is clear they will keep making their wishes known.

There has been no confirmation that Y&R is planning on resurrecting the character of Adam Newman again, never mind bringing Muhney back to the show. Do you think that The Young and the Restless should bring Adam back from the dead again? If they do, would you want to see Michael Muhney back or should they go in another direction?

