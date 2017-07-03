‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: William deVry Exits As Julian Jerome

General Hospital fans have been waiting on pins and needles for William deVry to negotiate his contract for the role of Julian Jerome. His arrival in Port Charles quickly turned positive as he became a fan favorite almost immediately. The writers paired him opposite Nancy Lee Grahn, and he became part of the super couple known as “Julexis.” Julian and Alexis have been through a lot, and as the General Hospital writers have been working on redeeming him and their marriage, there has been a change in plans.

There was plenty of upset when the General Hospital writers tore Julian and Alexis apart. Promises of reuniting them were made, but it never quite made it that far. According to Soap Opera Digest, William deVry has not reached an agreement on his contract. This means that unless something changes soon, Julian Jerome will be gone from Port Charles. There were some scenes deVry shot before the actors took their summer vacation, and those are said to be his final scenes. General Hospital fans are saddened by the news, especially since there likely won’t be any closure regarding his absence. The writers likely didn’t prepare an exit, and he will just be another character lost and forgotten.

@NancyLeeGrahn may be the better half of #Julexis, but Will deVry earns today's #MCM spot thanks to that henley. #GH #GeneralHospital #ManCrushMonday A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 8, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Rumors circulated that Julian Jerome would be exiting Port Charles due to William deVry’s contract status with General Hospital. This has been an ongoing battle, one that couldn’t be solved. The fans are speaking out on social media, and many are unhappy that the show didn’t work hard enough to keep him around. With the news of Steve Burton’s return and rumors about a huge amount offered for him, there is speculation that the funds for other actors just wasn’t important enough. As of now, no official statement has come from deVry about his exit.

Alexis helps Julian understand what it will mean to refuse the prosecutors offer and not rat on Sonny. #GH #GeneralHospital #Julexis A post shared by General Hospital (@generalhospitalabc) on May 15, 2017 at 3:32pm PDT

Several changes are coming to General Hospital, and William deVry leaving is just one of them. Rebecca Budig was let out of her contract just last week. Hayden and Julian will be exiting at approximately the same time. Steve Burton’s surprise return was announced with very little information, leading fans to speculate on the status of Billy Miller sticking around. With everything changing, General Hospital fans are in store for plenty of new storylines.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]